Scene 2 Seen Podcast Sundance Edition: John Boyega Discusses His New Role In ‘892’

As you know, the in-person Sundance Film Festival was canceled due to rising concerns of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, and it moved to an online screening format for press and attendees.

John Boyega is the star of the festival’s U.S. Dramatic Competition entry 892, directed by Abi Damaris Corbin and written by Corbin and Kwame Kwei-Armah. Along with Boyega the film also stars Nicole Beharie, Selenis Leyva and the late Michael K. Williams.

892 is the tragic true story of Marine veteran Brian Brown-Easley. The film tackles the onging struggle for veterans to adapt to civilian life after service, and the obstacles they face when seeking the care, benefits, and societal recognition. The story follows Brian Brown-Easely at a vulnerable time in his life. When his disability check fails to materialize from Veterans Affairs, he finds himself on the brink of homelessness and breaking his daughter’s heart. With no other options, he walks into a Wells Fargo Bank and says “I’ve got a bomb.”

In this episode of Deadline’s Scene 2 Seen podcast, Boyega and I talk about how he tapped into the psychosis of Easely as a character, and his struggle with PTSD, working with Williams in one of his last performances, and his upcoming projects that include Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King.

Be sure to subscribe to Deadline’s Scene 2 Seen podcast on Apple Podcast and Spotify!