Saoirse Ronan To Star In Nora Fingscheidt’s ‘The Outrun’ Adaptation

Saoirse Ronan is to star in and exec produce Nora Fingscheidt’s highly-anticipated adaptation of Amy Liptrot’s memoir The Outrun.

Protagonist Pictures is handling worldwide sales and will introduce at the European Film Market, co-repping North American sales with CAA Media Finance.

Ronan stars as Rona, who, fresh out of rehab, returns to the wild Orkney Islands after more than a decade away. As she reconnects with the dramatic landscape where she grew up, memories of her childhood merge with the more recent challenging events that have set her on the path to recovery.

Liptrot’s memoir was published around seven years ago and won a number of prizes.

Ronan said Liptrot’s voice drew her to the project. She praised her “unusual way of seeing things in a way that perhaps you only can when you’ve been to the darkest place you can go within yourself.”

The Unforgivable director Fingscheidt, whose debut feature System Crasher premiered at the 2019 Berlinale where it won the Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize, has written in collaboration with Liptrot.

The Outrun was optioned and has been developed by Sarah Brocklehurst’s fledgling Brock Media, which will produce the feature alongside Ronan, Jack Lowden and Dominic Norris under their recently founded banner, Arcade Pictures, and with Mogambo’s Ignacio Salazar-Simpson and Ricardo Marco. They are joined by co-producers Jonas Weydemann and Jakob D. Weydemann of Weydemann Bros.