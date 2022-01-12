SAG Awards Nominations: ‘House Of Gucci’, ‘Power Of The Dog’, ‘Succession’, ‘Ted Lasso’ Top Lists

UPDATED with full list of nominees: Nominations were revealed Wednesday morning for the 28th annual SAG Awards, one of the bellwether guild events in the awards-season calendar.

On the film side, MGM/United Artists Releasing’s House of Gucci and Netflix’s The Power of the Dog led nominations with three apiece. Power of the Dog scored for Lead Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, and Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee in supporting, but missed out on an Ensemble nom. Those went to Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, King Richard and Gucci, which scored acting noms for Lady Gaga and Jered Leto.

In TV, Emmy champs Succession from HBO and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso scored five noms apiece, the most of any title this morning. For Succession, there are individual noms for Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook and for Drama Ensemble, joined there by The Handmaid’s Tale, The Morning Show, Squid Game and Yellowstone. On the comedy side, Ted Lasso scored noms for Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple and Emmy winners Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham as well as for Ensemble. That category also includes The Great, Hacks, The Kominsky Method and Only Murders in the Building.

Related Story SAG Awards 2022 Show Date & Timeline Set

Hacks star Jean Smart was nominated for a leading three SAG Award herself this morning, for Lead Actress in a Comedy, Lead Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series (for HBO’s Mare of Easttown) and the Ensemble nom.

Another notable in TV: Netflix’s hit Korean drama Squid Game scored four nominations, becoming the first foreign-language series to get a SAG nom in drama and the male and female acting categories.

Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens were joined this morning by new SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher to announce nominees in the 15 film and television categories, which including stunt ensemble nominees (see the full list of noms below).

After this morning’s nominations, guild members will vote from January 19-25 ahead of the awards ceremony now set to air on TNT and TBS on February 27 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, a departure from the guild’s usual Shrine Auditorium locale.

In 2021, the SAG Awards were held as a one-hour virtual ceremony delayed to April because of the constraints of the pandemic; for now, an in-person event is planned, complete with a red carpet. There are also plans for a virtual backstage for winners.

Last year’s winners were led by Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 winning for Motion Picture Cast, on its way to an Oscar Best Picture nomination, the closest equivalent category. The Crown and Schitt’s Creek were the big winners on the TV side.

The movie winners tend to be strong Oscar indicators, giving the large crossover of SAG-AFTRA votes with the Actors Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In 2020, Parasite took the SAG ensemble trophy on its way to the Oscar.

Here’s the full list of noms. Stay with Deadline for analysis and reactions.

Theatrical Motion Pictures

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

BELFAST

CAITRÍONA BALFE / Ma

JUDI DENCH / Granny

JAMIE DORNAN / Pa

JUDE HILL / Buddy

CIARÁN HINDS / Pop

COLIN MORGAN / Billy Clanton

CODA

EUGENIO DERBEZ / Bernardo Villalobos

DANIEL DURANT / Leo Rossi

EMILIA JONES / Ruby Rossi

TROY KOTSUR / Frank Rossi

MARLEE MATLIN / Jackie Rossi

FERDIA WALSH-PEELO / Miles

DON’T LOOK UP

CATE BLANCHETT / Brie Evantee

TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET / Yule

LEONARDO DiCAPRIO / Dr. Randall Mindy

ARIANA GRANDE / Riley Bina

JONAH HILL / Jason Orlean

JENNIFER LAWRENCE / Kate Dibiasky

MELANIE LYNSKEY / June Mindy

SCOTT MESCUDI / DJ Chello

ROB MORGAN / Dr. Teddy Oglethorpe

HIMESH PATEL / Phillip

RON PERLMAN / Benedict Drask

TYLER PERRY / Jack Bremmer

MARK RYLANCE / Peter Isherwell

MERYL STREEP / President Orlean

HOUSE OF GUCCI

ADAM DRIVER / Maurizio Gucci

LADY GAGA / Patrizia Reggiani

SALMA HAYEK / Pina Auriemma

JACK HUSTON / Domenico De Sole

JEREMY IRONS / Rodolfo Gucci

JARED LETO / Paolo Gucci

AL PACINO / Aldo Gucci

KING RICHARD

JON BERNTHAL / Rick Macci

AUNJANUE ELLIS / Oracene “Brandi” Williams

TONY GOLDWYN / Paul Cohen

SANIYYA SIDNEY / Venus Williams

DEMI SINGLETON / Serena Williams

WILL SMITH / Richard Williams

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

JAVIER BARDEM / Desi Arnaz

BEING THE RICARDOS

BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH / Phil Burbank

THE POWER OF THE DOG

ANDREW GARFIELD / Jon

TICK, TICK…BOOM!

WILL SMITH / Richard Williams

KING RICHARD

DENZEL WASHINGTON / Macbeth

THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

JESSICA CHASTAIN / Tammy Faye Bakker

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE

OLIVIA COLMAN / Leda

THE LOST DAUGHTER

LADY GAGA / Patrizia Reggiani

HOUSE OF GUCCI

JENNIFER HUDSON / Aretha Franklin

RESPECT

NICOLE KIDMAN / Lucille Ball

BEING THE RICARDOS

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

BEN AFFLECK / Uncle Charlie

THE TENDER BAR

BRADLEY COOPER / Jon Peters

LICORICE PIZZA

TROY KOTSUR / Frank Rossi

CODA

JARED LETO / Paolo Gucci

HOUSE OF GUCCI

KODI SMIT-McPHEE / Peter

THE POWER OF THE DOG

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

CAITRÍONA BALFE / Ma

BELFAST

CATE BLANCHETT / Dr. Lilith Ritter

NIGHTMARE ALLEY

ARIANA DeBOSE / Anita

WEST SIDE STORY

KIRSTEN DUNST / Rose Gordon

THE POWER OF THE DOG

RUTH NEGGA / Clare

PASSING

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

BLACK WIDOW

DUNE

THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS

NO TIME TO DIE

SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS

Television

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

THE HANDMAID’S TALE

ALEXIS BLEDEL / Emily Malek

MADELINE BREWER / Janine Lindo

AMANDA BRUGEL / Rita Blue

ANN DOWD / Aunt Lydia Clements

O-T FAGBENLE / Luke Bankole

JOSEPH FIENNES / Commander Fred Waterford

SAM JAEGER / Mark Tuello

MAX MINGHELLA / Commander Nick Blaine

ELISABETH MOSS / June Osborne/Offred

YVONNE STRAHOVSKI / Serena Joy Waterford

BRADLEY WHITFORD / Commander Joseph Lawrence

SAMIRA WILEY / Moira Strand

THE MORNING SHOW

JENNIFER ANISTON / Alex Levy

SHARI BELAFONTE / Julia

ELI BILDNER / Joel Rapkin

NESTOR CARBONELL / Yanko Flores

STEVE CARELL / Mitch Kessler

BILLY CRUDUP / Cory Ellison

MARK DUPLASS / Charlie “Chip” Black

AMBER FRIENDLY / Layla Bell

JANINA GAVANKAR / Alison Namazi

VALERIA GOLINO / Paola Lambruschini

TARA KARSIAN / Gayle Berman

HANNAH LEDER / Isabella

GRETA LEE / Stella Bak

JULIANNA MARGULIES / Laura Peterson

JOE MARINELLI / Donny Spagnoli

MICHELLE MEREDITH / Lindsey Sherman

RUAIRI O’CONNOR / Ty Fitzgerald

JOE PACHECO / Bart Daley

KAREN PITTMAN / Mia Jordan

VICTORIA TATE / Rena Robinson

DESEAN K. TERRY / Daniel Henderson

REESE WITHERSPOON / Bradley Jackson

SQUID GAME

HEO SUNG-TAE / Deok-su

JUN YOUNG-SOO / Game Operator Voice

JUNG HO-YEON / Kang Sae-byeok

KIM JOO-RYOUNG / Mi-nyeo

LEE BYUNG-HUN / Front Man

LEE JUNG-JAE / Seong Gi-hun

OH YOUNG-SOO / Oh Il-nam

PARK HAE-SOO / Cho Sang-woo

ANUPAM TRIPATHI / Ali

WI HA-JUN / Hwang Jun-ho

SUCCESSION

NICHOLAS BRAUN / Greg Hirsch

JULIANA CANFIELD / Jess Jordan

BRIAN COX / Logan Roy

KIERAN CULKIN / Roman Roy

DAGMARA DOMINCZYK / Karolina Novotney

PETER FRIEDMAN / Frank Vernon

JIHAE / Berry Schneider

JUSTINE LUPE / Willa

MATTHEW MACFADYEN / Tom Wambsgans

DASHA NEKRASOVA / Comfrey Pellits

SCOTT NICHOLSON / Colin

DAVID RASCHE / Karl Muller

ALAN RUCK / Connor Roy

J. SMITH-CAMERON / Gerri Kellman

SARAH SNOOK / Shiv Roy

FISHER STEVENS / Hugo Baker

JEREMY STRONG / Kendall Roy

ZOË WINTERS / Kerry Castellabate

YELLOWSTONE

KELSEY ASBILLE / Monica Dutton

WES BENTLEY / Jamie Dutton

RYAN BINGHAM / Walker

GIL BIRMINGHAM / Thomas Rainwater

IAN BOHEN / Ryan

EDEN BROLIN / Mia

KEVIN COSTNER / John Dutton

HUGH DILLON / Sheriff Donnie Haskell

LUKE GRIMES / Kayce Dutton

HASSIE HARRISON / Laramie

COLE HAUSER / Rip Wheeler

JEN LANDON / Teeter

FINN LITTLE / Carter

BRECKEN MERRILL / Tate Dutton

WILL PATTON / Garrett Randle

PIPER PERABO / Summer Higgins

KELLY REILLY / Beth Dutton

DENIM RICHARDS / Colby

TAYLOR SHERIDAN / Travis

FORRIE J. SMITH / Lloyd

JEFFERSON WHITE / Jimmy Hurdstrom

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

THE GREAT

JULIAN BARRATT / Dr. Vinodel

BELINDA BROMILOW / Aunt Elizabeth

SACHA DHAWAN / Orlo

ELLE FANNING / Catherine

PHOEBE FOX / Marial

BAYO GBADAMOSI / Arkady

ADAM GODLEY / Archbishop

DOUGLAS HODGE / Velementov

NICHOLAS HOULT / Peter

FLORENCE KEITH-ROACH / Tatyana

GWILYM LEE / Grigor Dymov

CHARITY WAKEFIELD / Georgina

HACKS

ROSE ABDOO / Josefina

CARL CLEMONS-HOPKINS / Marcus Vaughan

PAUL W. DOWNS / Jimmy Lusaque, Jr.

HANNAH EINBINDER / Ava Daniels

MARK INDELICATO / Damien

POPPY LIU / Kiki

CHRIS McDONALD / Marty Ghilain

JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance

MEGAN STALTER / Kayla Schaeffer

THE KOMINSKY METHOD

JENNA LYNG ADAMS / Darshani

SARAH BAKER / Mindy Kominsky

CASEY THOMAS BROWN / Lane

MICHAEL DOUGLAS / Sandy Kominsky

LISA EDELSTEIN / Phoebe

ASHLEIGH LaTHROP / Breana

EMILY OSMENT / Theresa

HALEY JOEL OSMENT / Robbie

PAUL REISER / Martin

GRAHAM ROGERS / Jude

MELISSA TANG / Margaret

KATHLEEN TURNER / Roz

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

AARON DOMINGUEZ / Oscar

SELENA GOMEZ / Mabel Mora

JACKIE HOFFMAN / Uma Heller

JAYNE HOUDYSHELL / Bunny

STEVE MARTIN / Charles-Haden Savage

AMY RYAN / Jan

MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam

TED LASSO

ANNETTE BADLAND / Mae

KOLA BOKINNI / Isaac McAdoo

PHIL DUNSTER / Jamie Tartt

CRISTO FERNÁNDEZ / Dani Rojas

BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Roy Kent

BRENDAN HUNT / Coach Beard

TOHEEB JIMOH / Sam Obisanya

NICK MOHAMMED / Nathan Shelley

SARAH NILES / Dr. Sharon Fieldstone

JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso

JEREMY SWIFT / Leslie Higgins

JUNO TEMPLE / Keeley Jones

HANNAH WADDINGHAM / Rebecca Welton

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

BRIAN COX / Logan Roy

SUCCESSION

BILLY CRUDUP / Cory Ellison

THE MORNING SHOW

KIERAN CULKIN / Roman Roy

SUCCESSION

LEE JUNG-JAE / Seong Gi-hun

SQUID GAME

JEREMY STRONG / Kendall Roy

SUCCESSION

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

JENNIFER ANISTON / Alex Levy

THE MORNING SHOW

JUNG HO-YEON / Kang Sae-byeok

SQUID GAME

ELISABETH MOSS / June Osborne/Offred

THE HANDMAID’S TALE

SARAH SNOOK / Shiv Roy

SUCCESSION

REESE WITHERSPOON / Bradley Jackson

THE MORNING SHOW

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

MICHAEL DOUGLAS / Sandy Kominsky

THE KOMINSKY METHOD

BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Roy Kent

TED LASSO

STEVE MARTIN / Charles-Haden Savage

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso

TED LASSO

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

ELLE FANNING / Catherine

THE GREAT

SANDRA OH / Ji-Yoon Kim

THE CHAIR

JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance

HACKS

JUNO TEMPLE / Keeley Jones

TED LASSO

HANNAH WADDINGHAM / Rebecca Welton

TED LASSO

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

MURRAY BARTLETT / Armond

THE WHITE LOTUS

OSCAR ISAAC / Jonathan

SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE

MICHAEL KEATON / Dr. Samuel Finnix

DOPESICK

EWAN McGREGOR / Halston

HALSTON

EVAN PETERS / Det. Colin Zabel

MARE OF EASTTOWN

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

JENNIFER COOLIDGE / Tanya

THE WHITE LOTUS

CYNTHIA ERIVO / Aretha Franklin

GENIUS: ARETHA

MARGARET QUALLEY / Alex

MAID

JEAN SMART / Helen Fahey

MARE OF EASTTOWN

KATE WINSLET / Mare Sheehan

MARE OF EASTTOWN

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

COBRA KAI

THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER

LOKI

MARE OF EASTTOWN

SQUID GAME