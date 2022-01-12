SAG Awards Nominations: ‘House Of Gucci’, ‘Power Of The Dog’, ‘Succession’, ‘Ted Lasso’ Top Lists

UPDATED with full list of nominees: Nominations were revealed Wednesday morning for the 28th annual SAG Awards, one of the bellwether guild events in the awards-season calendar.
On the film side, MGM/United Artists Releasing’s House of Gucci and Netflix’s The Power of the Dog led nominations with three apiece. Power of the Dog scored for Lead Actor Benedict Cumberbatch, and Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smit-McPhee in supporting, but missed out on an Ensemble nom. Those went to Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, King Richard and Gucci, which scored acting noms for Lady Gaga and Jered Leto.
In TV, Emmy champs Succession from HBO and Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso scored five noms apiece, the most of any title this morning. For Succession, there are individual noms for Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook and for Drama Ensemble, joined there by The Handmaid’s Tale, The Morning Show, Squid Game and Yellowstone. On the comedy side, Ted Lasso scored noms for Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple and Emmy winners Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham as well as for Ensemble. That category also includes The Great, Hacks, The Kominsky Method and Only Murders in the Building.
Hacks star Jean Smart was nominated for a leading three SAG Award herself this morning, for Lead Actress in a Comedy, Lead Actress in a Television Movie or Limited Series (for HBO’s Mare of Easttown) and the Ensemble nom.
Another notable in TV: Netflix’s hit Korean drama Squid Game scored four nominations, becoming the first foreign-language series to get a SAG nom in drama and the male and female acting categories.
Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens were joined this morning by new SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher to announce nominees in the 15 film and television categories, which including stunt ensemble nominees (see the full list of noms below).
After this morning’s nominations, guild members will vote from January 19-25 ahead of the awards ceremony now set to air on TNT and TBS on February 27 at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, a departure from the guild’s usual Shrine Auditorium locale.
In 2021, the SAG Awards were held as a one-hour virtual ceremony delayed to April because of the constraints of the pandemic; for now, an in-person event is planned, complete with a red carpet. There are also plans for a virtual backstage for winners.
Last year’s winners were led by Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 winning for Motion Picture Cast, on its way to an Oscar Best Picture nomination, the closest equivalent category. The Crown and Schitt’s Creek were the big winners on the TV side.
The movie winners tend to be strong Oscar indicators, giving the large crossover of SAG-AFTRA votes with the Actors Branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. In 2020, Parasite took the SAG ensemble trophy on its way to the Oscar.
Here’s the full list of noms. Stay with Deadline for analysis and reactions.
Theatrical Motion Pictures
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
BELFAST
CAITRÍONA BALFE / Ma
JUDI DENCH / Granny
JAMIE DORNAN / Pa
JUDE HILL / Buddy
CIARÁN HINDS / Pop
COLIN MORGAN / Billy Clanton
CODA
EUGENIO DERBEZ / Bernardo Villalobos
DANIEL DURANT / Leo Rossi
EMILIA JONES / Ruby Rossi
TROY KOTSUR / Frank Rossi
MARLEE MATLIN / Jackie Rossi
FERDIA WALSH-PEELO / Miles
DON’T LOOK UP
CATE BLANCHETT / Brie Evantee
TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET / Yule
LEONARDO DiCAPRIO / Dr. Randall Mindy
ARIANA GRANDE / Riley Bina
JONAH HILL / Jason Orlean
JENNIFER LAWRENCE / Kate Dibiasky
MELANIE LYNSKEY / June Mindy
SCOTT MESCUDI / DJ Chello
ROB MORGAN / Dr. Teddy Oglethorpe
HIMESH PATEL / Phillip
RON PERLMAN / Benedict Drask
TYLER PERRY / Jack Bremmer
MARK RYLANCE / Peter Isherwell
MERYL STREEP / President Orlean
HOUSE OF GUCCI
ADAM DRIVER / Maurizio Gucci
LADY GAGA / Patrizia Reggiani
SALMA HAYEK / Pina Auriemma
JACK HUSTON / Domenico De Sole
JEREMY IRONS / Rodolfo Gucci
JARED LETO / Paolo Gucci
AL PACINO / Aldo Gucci
KING RICHARD
JON BERNTHAL / Rick Macci
AUNJANUE ELLIS / Oracene “Brandi” Williams
TONY GOLDWYN / Paul Cohen
SANIYYA SIDNEY / Venus Williams
DEMI SINGLETON / Serena Williams
WILL SMITH / Richard Williams
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
JAVIER BARDEM / Desi Arnaz
BEING THE RICARDOS
BENEDICT CUMBERBATCH / Phil Burbank
THE POWER OF THE DOG
ANDREW GARFIELD / Jon
TICK, TICK…BOOM!
WILL SMITH / Richard Williams
KING RICHARD
DENZEL WASHINGTON / Macbeth
THE TRAGEDY OF MACBETH
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
JESSICA CHASTAIN / Tammy Faye Bakker
THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE
OLIVIA COLMAN / Leda
THE LOST DAUGHTER
LADY GAGA / Patrizia Reggiani
HOUSE OF GUCCI
JENNIFER HUDSON / Aretha Franklin
RESPECT
NICOLE KIDMAN / Lucille Ball
BEING THE RICARDOS
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
BEN AFFLECK / Uncle Charlie
THE TENDER BAR
BRADLEY COOPER / Jon Peters
LICORICE PIZZA
TROY KOTSUR / Frank Rossi
CODA
JARED LETO / Paolo Gucci
HOUSE OF GUCCI
KODI SMIT-McPHEE / Peter
THE POWER OF THE DOG
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
CAITRÍONA BALFE / Ma
BELFAST
CATE BLANCHETT / Dr. Lilith Ritter
NIGHTMARE ALLEY
ARIANA DeBOSE / Anita
WEST SIDE STORY
KIRSTEN DUNST / Rose Gordon
THE POWER OF THE DOG
RUTH NEGGA / Clare
PASSING
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
BLACK WIDOW
DUNE
THE MATRIX RESURRECTIONS
NO TIME TO DIE
SHANG-CHI AND THE LEGEND OF THE TEN RINGS
Television
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
THE HANDMAID’S TALE
ALEXIS BLEDEL / Emily Malek
MADELINE BREWER / Janine Lindo
AMANDA BRUGEL / Rita Blue
ANN DOWD / Aunt Lydia Clements
O-T FAGBENLE / Luke Bankole
JOSEPH FIENNES / Commander Fred Waterford
SAM JAEGER / Mark Tuello
MAX MINGHELLA / Commander Nick Blaine
ELISABETH MOSS / June Osborne/Offred
YVONNE STRAHOVSKI / Serena Joy Waterford
BRADLEY WHITFORD / Commander Joseph Lawrence
SAMIRA WILEY / Moira Strand
THE MORNING SHOW
JENNIFER ANISTON / Alex Levy
SHARI BELAFONTE / Julia
ELI BILDNER / Joel Rapkin
NESTOR CARBONELL / Yanko Flores
STEVE CARELL / Mitch Kessler
BILLY CRUDUP / Cory Ellison
MARK DUPLASS / Charlie “Chip” Black
AMBER FRIENDLY / Layla Bell
JANINA GAVANKAR / Alison Namazi
VALERIA GOLINO / Paola Lambruschini
TARA KARSIAN / Gayle Berman
HANNAH LEDER / Isabella
GRETA LEE / Stella Bak
JULIANNA MARGULIES / Laura Peterson
JOE MARINELLI / Donny Spagnoli
MICHELLE MEREDITH / Lindsey Sherman
RUAIRI O’CONNOR / Ty Fitzgerald
JOE PACHECO / Bart Daley
KAREN PITTMAN / Mia Jordan
VICTORIA TATE / Rena Robinson
DESEAN K. TERRY / Daniel Henderson
REESE WITHERSPOON / Bradley Jackson
SQUID GAME
HEO SUNG-TAE / Deok-su
JUN YOUNG-SOO / Game Operator Voice
JUNG HO-YEON / Kang Sae-byeok
KIM JOO-RYOUNG / Mi-nyeo
LEE BYUNG-HUN / Front Man
LEE JUNG-JAE / Seong Gi-hun
OH YOUNG-SOO / Oh Il-nam
PARK HAE-SOO / Cho Sang-woo
ANUPAM TRIPATHI / Ali
WI HA-JUN / Hwang Jun-ho
SUCCESSION
NICHOLAS BRAUN / Greg Hirsch
JULIANA CANFIELD / Jess Jordan
BRIAN COX / Logan Roy
KIERAN CULKIN / Roman Roy
DAGMARA DOMINCZYK / Karolina Novotney
PETER FRIEDMAN / Frank Vernon
JIHAE / Berry Schneider
JUSTINE LUPE / Willa
MATTHEW MACFADYEN / Tom Wambsgans
DASHA NEKRASOVA / Comfrey Pellits
SCOTT NICHOLSON / Colin
DAVID RASCHE / Karl Muller
ALAN RUCK / Connor Roy
J. SMITH-CAMERON / Gerri Kellman
SARAH SNOOK / Shiv Roy
FISHER STEVENS / Hugo Baker
JEREMY STRONG / Kendall Roy
ZOË WINTERS / Kerry Castellabate
YELLOWSTONE
KELSEY ASBILLE / Monica Dutton
WES BENTLEY / Jamie Dutton
RYAN BINGHAM / Walker
GIL BIRMINGHAM / Thomas Rainwater
IAN BOHEN / Ryan
EDEN BROLIN / Mia
KEVIN COSTNER / John Dutton
HUGH DILLON / Sheriff Donnie Haskell
LUKE GRIMES / Kayce Dutton
HASSIE HARRISON / Laramie
COLE HAUSER / Rip Wheeler
JEN LANDON / Teeter
FINN LITTLE / Carter
BRECKEN MERRILL / Tate Dutton
WILL PATTON / Garrett Randle
PIPER PERABO / Summer Higgins
KELLY REILLY / Beth Dutton
DENIM RICHARDS / Colby
TAYLOR SHERIDAN / Travis
FORRIE J. SMITH / Lloyd
JEFFERSON WHITE / Jimmy Hurdstrom
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
THE GREAT
JULIAN BARRATT / Dr. Vinodel
BELINDA BROMILOW / Aunt Elizabeth
SACHA DHAWAN / Orlo
ELLE FANNING / Catherine
PHOEBE FOX / Marial
BAYO GBADAMOSI / Arkady
ADAM GODLEY / Archbishop
DOUGLAS HODGE / Velementov
NICHOLAS HOULT / Peter
FLORENCE KEITH-ROACH / Tatyana
GWILYM LEE / Grigor Dymov
CHARITY WAKEFIELD / Georgina
HACKS
ROSE ABDOO / Josefina
CARL CLEMONS-HOPKINS / Marcus Vaughan
PAUL W. DOWNS / Jimmy Lusaque, Jr.
HANNAH EINBINDER / Ava Daniels
MARK INDELICATO / Damien
POPPY LIU / Kiki
CHRIS McDONALD / Marty Ghilain
JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance
MEGAN STALTER / Kayla Schaeffer
THE KOMINSKY METHOD
JENNA LYNG ADAMS / Darshani
SARAH BAKER / Mindy Kominsky
CASEY THOMAS BROWN / Lane
MICHAEL DOUGLAS / Sandy Kominsky
LISA EDELSTEIN / Phoebe
ASHLEIGH LaTHROP / Breana
EMILY OSMENT / Theresa
HALEY JOEL OSMENT / Robbie
PAUL REISER / Martin
GRAHAM ROGERS / Jude
MELISSA TANG / Margaret
KATHLEEN TURNER / Roz
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
AARON DOMINGUEZ / Oscar
SELENA GOMEZ / Mabel Mora
JACKIE HOFFMAN / Uma Heller
JAYNE HOUDYSHELL / Bunny
STEVE MARTIN / Charles-Haden Savage
AMY RYAN / Jan
MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam
TED LASSO
ANNETTE BADLAND / Mae
KOLA BOKINNI / Isaac McAdoo
PHIL DUNSTER / Jamie Tartt
CRISTO FERNÁNDEZ / Dani Rojas
BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Roy Kent
BRENDAN HUNT / Coach Beard
TOHEEB JIMOH / Sam Obisanya
NICK MOHAMMED / Nathan Shelley
SARAH NILES / Dr. Sharon Fieldstone
JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso
JEREMY SWIFT / Leslie Higgins
JUNO TEMPLE / Keeley Jones
HANNAH WADDINGHAM / Rebecca Welton
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
BRIAN COX / Logan Roy
SUCCESSION
BILLY CRUDUP / Cory Ellison
THE MORNING SHOW
KIERAN CULKIN / Roman Roy
SUCCESSION
LEE JUNG-JAE / Seong Gi-hun
SQUID GAME
JEREMY STRONG / Kendall Roy
SUCCESSION
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
JENNIFER ANISTON / Alex Levy
THE MORNING SHOW
JUNG HO-YEON / Kang Sae-byeok
SQUID GAME
ELISABETH MOSS / June Osborne/Offred
THE HANDMAID’S TALE
SARAH SNOOK / Shiv Roy
SUCCESSION
REESE WITHERSPOON / Bradley Jackson
THE MORNING SHOW
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
MICHAEL DOUGLAS / Sandy Kominsky
THE KOMINSKY METHOD
BRETT GOLDSTEIN / Roy Kent
TED LASSO
STEVE MARTIN / Charles-Haden Savage
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
MARTIN SHORT / Oliver Putnam
ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING
JASON SUDEIKIS / Ted Lasso
TED LASSO
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
ELLE FANNING / Catherine
THE GREAT
SANDRA OH / Ji-Yoon Kim
THE CHAIR
JEAN SMART / Deborah Vance
HACKS
JUNO TEMPLE / Keeley Jones
TED LASSO
HANNAH WADDINGHAM / Rebecca Welton
TED LASSO
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
MURRAY BARTLETT / Armond
THE WHITE LOTUS
OSCAR ISAAC / Jonathan
SCENES FROM A MARRIAGE
MICHAEL KEATON / Dr. Samuel Finnix
DOPESICK
EWAN McGREGOR / Halston
HALSTON
EVAN PETERS / Det. Colin Zabel
MARE OF EASTTOWN
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
JENNIFER COOLIDGE / Tanya
THE WHITE LOTUS
CYNTHIA ERIVO / Aretha Franklin
GENIUS: ARETHA
MARGARET QUALLEY / Alex
MAID
JEAN SMART / Helen Fahey
MARE OF EASTTOWN
KATE WINSLET / Mare Sheehan
MARE OF EASTTOWN
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
COBRA KAI
THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER
LOKI
MARE OF EASTTOWN
SQUID GAME
