‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Season 14 Premiere Marks Franchise’s Highest-Rated Debut Since 2018

Charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent returned toRuPaul’s Drag Race with the Season 14 premiere on Friday, Jan. 7, which marked some highs for the Emmy-winning franchise.

With a slew of new queens entering the Werk-Room, RuPaul’s Drag Race earned a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demo, up 17% from the Season 13 premiere (0.45M). The season premiere made for the franchise’s best-rated season opener since Season 10 in 2018. Drag Race posted a 73% increase In the 18-34 demo rising from last year’s 0.28 to 0.48.

In addition to rising in the demo, RuPaul’s Drag Race also rose in VH1 viewership, tallying in 738,000 total viewers, up from last year’s 562,000. Unlike last year’s simulcast premiere, Drag Race‘s Season 14 opener aired only on VH1. Friday’s debut also surpassed the last full season average of 595,000 viewers, VH1 says. Additionally, Season 14 made for the best premiere on share, with a 5.04 in the 18-34 demo and a 2.63 for 18-49.

This season, 14 queens hailing form all over the country strut their stuff for the chance of wining the $100,000 cash prize and the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. While the roster of newcomers features queens coming from notable drag families, Season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race will also tout a couple of firsts – including the series’ first straight contestant and first queen from Michigan. This season’s queens are Alyssa Hunter, Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Bosco, Daya Betty, Deja Skye, Jasmine Kennedie, Jorgeous, June Jambalaya, Kerri Colby, Kornbread “TheSnack’ Jeté, Lady Camden, Maddy Morphosis, Orion Story and Willow Pill.

Following the Season 14 premiere, the tell-all after-show RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (0.48) was up in the 18-34 demo from the last premiere. Additionally, the premiere garnered at least 413,000 social media engagements, marking Friday’s #1 most social cable show, VH1 said. Drag race trended worldwide in top 5 of Twitter for three hours, peaking at #2 during airtime

RuPaul’s Drag Race is produced by World of Wonder productions, with RuPaul serving as host.