Rudy Mancuso Signs With Sugar23

EXCLUSIVE: Sugar23 has signed multi-hyphenate entertainer Rudy Mancuso. He joins a roster of top Sugar23 talent that includes Keanu Reeves, Steven Soderbergh, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Diane Lane, Jeremy Strong, Josh Gad and Sarah Cooper.

A self-taught musician, Mancuso has released five singles, opened for Justin Bieber in his native Brazil on the Purpose World Tour, performed at the iconic Hollywood Bowl for Disney Pixar’s Coco Live-To-Film Concert Experience while also incorporating song and instrumentation into his YouTube videos. As a director, he’s created two stunning single-take music videos for Lele Pons’ Celoso and Bloqueo as well as Stories From Our Future, a unique collaboration with Netflix.

Mancuso will next be seen in the Warner Bros. DC film THE FLASH and is developing Musica with Amazon Studios and Wonderland Sound and Vison for which he co-wrote with Dan Lagana and will star, compose and direct.

Mancuso is also represented by WME and Shots Studios.