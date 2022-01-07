Rotterdam Film Festival Reveals Full Program Including Tiger Competition

This year’s International Film Festival Rotterdam (IFFR) has unveiled the 14 films selected for its flagship Tiger Competition. Scroll down for the full list.

The selection is typically globe-trotting, with features ranging from Chile to China, Sweden to Israel, and Mexico to India. A jury will grant three prizes: the Tiger Award (worth €40,000), plus two special jury awards (€10,000 apiece). On the jury are: Zsuzsi Bánkuti, Gust Van den Berghe, Tatiana Leite, Thekla Reuten and Farid Tabarki.

Last year’s winner of IFFR’s Tiger competition was Indian filmmaker Vinothraj P.S.’s Pebbles, which was the country’s contender for this year’s International Oscar race, though didn’t make the shortlist.

Today, the festival also confirmed the line-ups for its Big Screen Competition, which aims to bridge the gap between popular and arthouse cinema. Titles selected range from Romania to France and South Africa. The Tiger Short Competition was also unveiled.

Running January 26 to February 6, the fest was forced to move fully online this year due to local Covid restrictions. All titles will be available digitally for press and industry delegates.

The event will open with Amanda Kramer’s Please Baby Please. The honorary Robby Müller Award will go to cinematographer Sayombhu Mukdeeprom.

“The announcement of our full festival programme is always an exciting moment and this year is no exception. After the tough decision to move our festival online, we’ve curated a wonderful online selection for our audiences here in the Netherlands, whilst also ensuring that our competition lineups and the filmmakers who trusted us with their premieres will be given a platform within our Press & Industry Selection,” said Festival director Vanja Kaludjercic. “When cinemas are allowed to open again, we will present competition titles on the big screen to our audiences later in the year.”

IFFR 2022 Program

Tiger Competition 2022 selection

Achrome, Maria Ignatenko, 2022, Russia

The Cloud Messenger, Rahat Mahajan, 2022, India

A criança, Marguerite de Hillerin/Félix Dutilloy-Liégeois, 2022, Portugal

EAMI, Paz Encina, 2022, Paraguay/Germany/Argentina/Netherlands/France/United States

Excess Will Save Us, Morgane Dziurla-Petit, 2022, Sweden

Kafka for Kids, Roee Rosen, 2022, Israel

Malintzin 17, Mara Polgovsky/Eugenio Polgovsky, 2022, Mexico

Met mes, Sam de Jong, 2022, Netherlands

The Plains, David Easteal, 2022, Australia

Proyecto Fantasma, Roberto Doveris, 2022, Chile

Le rêve et la radio, Renaud Després-Larose/Ana Tapia Rousiouk, 2022, Canada

Silver Bird and Rainbow Fish, Lei Lei, 2022, United States/Netherlands

To Love Again, Gao Linyang, 2022, China

Yamabuki, Yamasaki Juichiro, 2022, Japan/France

Big Screen Competition 2022 selection

Assault, Adilkhan Yerzhanov, 2022, Kazakhstan/Russia

Broadway, Christos Massalas, 2022, Greece/France/Romania

CE2, Jacques Doillon, 2021, France

Daryn’s Gym, Brett Michael Innes, 2021, South Africa

Drifting Petals, Clara Law, 2021, Australia

The Harbour, Rajeev Ravi, 2022, India

The Island, Anca Damian, 2021, Romania

Kung Fu Zohra, Mabrouk El Mechri, 2021, France

Mi vacío y yo, Adrián Silvestre, 2021, Spain

Splendid Isolation, Urszula Antoniak, 2022, Netherlands

Tiger Short Competition 2022 selection