Robin Roberts Says She Tested Positive For Covid And Will Return To ‘Good Morning America’ ‘As Soon As I Can’

Good Morning America co-host Robin Roberts says that she will return to the show “as soon as I can” after testing positive for Covid.

“Appreciate the concern about my absence this week on @GMA. Unfortunately I tested positive for Covid. Grateful my symptoms have been mild and that I’m doing well. Looking forward to returning as soon as I can,” Roberts wrote on Twitter.

Janai Norman co-anchored the show on Tuesday, and Cecilia Vega filled in from Wednesday to Friday.

Roberts’ absence had been the source of some speculation during the week. CNN’s Reliable Sources reported that Roberts posted the message to Twitter after they inquired about her. CNN also reported that on Tuesday, Amy Robach was to fill in for Roberts but also tested positive, and Norman filled in at the last minute. A spokesperson for GMA did not immediately return a request for comment on that report.

News divisions have been grappling with the rapid spread of Covid amid the Omicron variant, forcing them to make last-minute fill in decisions or have personalties report from home, the latter of which was commonplace during the quarantining in the early months of the pandemic.

On Jan. 10, Today co-host Savannah Guthrie announced that she had tested positive for Covid and was working from home. Hoda Kotb also tested positive, but was back at the studio that day after receiving two negative tests. Guthrie returned to the studio this week.