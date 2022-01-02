Richard Leakey Dies: Conservationist And Frequent TV Guest/Filmmaker Was 77

Richard Leakey, a renowned Kenyan conservationist whose work was frequently featured in film and television documentaries, died today at age 77. Details on what he died from and where were not revealed.

The Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta issued the announcement of his death.

“I have this afternoon… received with deep sorrow the sad news of the passing away of Dr Richard Erskine Frere Leakey, Kenya’s former Head of Public Service,” said Kenyatta.