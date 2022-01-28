Universal Pictures Content Group Boards ‘Relax, I’m From The Future’ With Rhys Darby & Gabrielle Graham

EXCLUSIVE: Production has wrapped on under-the-radar sci-fi-comedy Relax, I’m From The Future, starring Jumanji and Flight Of The Concords actor Rhys Darby and Possessor and Twenties star Gabrielle Graham.

Pic follows Casper (Rhys Darby), a charming, but embarrassingly underprepared Time Traveller, now trapped in the past. When he befriends Holly (Gabrielle Graham), a jaded drifter, she helps him exploit his trivial knowledge of the future for a series of quick payouts, oblivious to the consequences they have set in motion. When tracked down by a more competent Time Traveller, Casper and Holly are forced to figure out what they mean to each other and whether the future they’ve threatened is even worth saving.

Tim Doiron (Wander) and James van der Woerd (Wander) are producing for Wango Films. Game Theory Films is handling distribution in Canada. Universal Pictures Content Group is handling international distribution.

The film, which was shot in Hamilton, Canada, is written and directed by Wander editor Luke Higginson, adapted from his TIFF short of the same name.

LA and Toronto-based Wango most recently made Saban Films acquisition Wander starring Aaron Eckhart and Tommy Lee Jones, and upcoming they have sci-fi-thriller Hello Stranger with Sam Worthington and Jordana Brewster.

Comedian Darby will next be seen in HBO Max series Our Flag Means Death and Taika Waititi movie Next Goal Wins. Graham has most recently starred in Lena Waithe’s BET series Twenties and Sundance 2020 movie Possessor by Brandon Cronenberg.