Rex Chapman To Join CNN+ As Host; Former NBA Player, Social Media Star Is Latest Hire For Streaming Service

Rex Chapman, the former NBA player whose popular Twitter page has 1.1 million followers, is joining CNN as a host for CNN+, the network announced today.

CNN’s new subscription streaming service is set to launch in the spring. Chapman’s show will be available at the service’s launch.

In its announcement about Chapman, the network said, “Chapman is known for celebrating the highs of college basketball and NBA stardom, rebounding from the lows of opioid addiction and now for his viral social media presence where he shares humor and positivity. In that same spirit, Chapman’s weekly CNN+ show will include intimate conversations with athletes, entertainers and everyday heroes as Chapman looks for the silver lining beyond today’s toughest headlines.”

Chapman joins CNN+ from Adult Swim where he was the host of Block or Charge, which was inspired by his series of viral tweets. He also hosts two podcasts, Charges with Rex Chapman and The Rex Chapman Show, the latter a podcast about the latest news from the NBA.

Chapman played basketball at the University of Kentucky before his 12-season NBA career. He has worked as an analyst for Kentucky basketball and NBA TV and a color commentator for TNT during the NBA playoffs.

Additional information about Chapman’s show and CNN+’s full lineup will be available in coming weeks.

The Chapman show is among a series of recent programming announcements for CNN+, which have included shows headlined by Kate Bolduan, Sara Sidner, Chris Wallace and Kasie Hunt.