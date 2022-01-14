Range Media Partners Signs ‘Silent Night’ Filmmaker Camille Griffin

EXCLUSIVE: Range Media Partners has inked Silent Night director and writer Camille Griffin.

The Keira Knightley-Matthew Goode drama horror feature repped Griffin’s feature directorial debut and made its world premiere at Toronto last year.

AMC+ and RLJE Films picked up stateside rights to the movie which follows Nell (Knightley), Simon (Goode), and their son Art who are ready to welcome friends and family for what promises to be a perfect Christmas gathering. Perfect except for one thing: everyone is going to die. Roman Griffin Davis and Annabelle Wallis also star and the pic was produced by MARV. Silent Night won Best Screenplay and The Audience Award in the official selection at The Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia.

In addition to Range, Griffin is co-repped with CAA.

Previously, Griffin wrote and directed seven short films that screened at over 20 international film festivals. She originally trained in the camera department and worked for 13 years as a Clapper Loader. Her film studies include Bournemouth Film School (UK) and The Binger (Amsterdam) where she graduated from both the Writer and Directors’ labs.

Griffin is currently developing multiple feature projects, including an original feature for Searchlight Pictures with Knightley attached, and Celine Rattray and Trudie Styler producing through their Maven Screen Media banner.

Tanya Cohen of Range Media Partners said, “We were completely blown away by Cami’s debut film, Silent Night, which we discovered at TIFF last year. Cami is a singular enigmatic talent with a bright future ahead and we couldn’t be more excited about joining forces with CAA to represent her.”

Range Media Partners was founded in September 2020 by Dave Bugliari, Mackenzie Condon Roussos, Rich Cook, Michael Cooper, Susie Fox, Matt Graham, Sandra Kang, Rachel Kropa, Chelsea McKinnies, Peter Micelli, Mick Sullivan, Byron Wetzel, and Jack Whigham. Their clientele spans film, television, music, literary, and activism.