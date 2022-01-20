Range Media Partners Adds Executives To Gaming, Music And Content And Branding Initiatives

Kyle Wilensky, Bo Balogun and Haley Hey have joined Range Media Partners. Wilensky will serve as an Artist Manager and Vice President of Music Touring, Balogun will serve as a brand Narrative and creative executive and Hey has joined as manager for gaming talent, partnerships and strategy.

“Since its inception, Range has been committed to identifying trailblazers who have a unique understanding of our evolving media landscape. We are continuing an exciting expansion of our business in Gaming, Branded Content and Music with Haley, Bo and Kyle. We are incredibly lucky to collaborate with each of them as they help unlock global value for our clients in all areas of traditional and emerging business,” Peter Micelli of Range Media Partners.

Wilensky will spearhead Range Media Partner’s new Music Touring division, a position he is uniquely qualified for after a 17-year career as a touring agent at CAA, with a roster that included Avril Lavigne, Grouplove, Jamestown Revival, Kesha, Lukas Nelson, Modest Mouse, Ryan Bingham and The Head and the Heart. He specialized in creating unique events and curated festivals around his clients including Ryan Bingham’s The Western, Kesha’s Weird & Wonderful Rainbow Ride cruise and US Open of Surfing presented by Nike & Hurley.

Balogun is a strategic and creative professional with an established expertise in the brand marketing space. During his time at Nike, Inc., he led insights-driven content strategy and experiential initiatives within Nike’s key global priorities of fitness training, global soccer, football and Nike sportswear. He also oversaw marketing for Nike’s partnerships with the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Dodgers, Neymar Jr. and USC football. His leadership in the 2019 Nike Air Max campaign notably earned him a Nike Sportswear Maxim award for brand storytelling.

Recently Balogun served as head of content for the podcasting platform “I Am Athlete,” featuring iconic athletes, celebrities and influencers. While there, he pioneered a programming venture with NASCAR and served as executive producer in a series collaboration with OWN featuring Sterling K. Brown. Additionally, his content was featured in Pharrell Williams’ “I am voter” campaign, highlighting the importance of civil action.

Hey began her career in esports/gaming while working at NBA champion Rick Fox’s former esports organization Echo Fox, with direct touchpoints on talent, partnerships, media and digital. Hey subsequently consulted on projects for clients including FaZe Clan, ESL, fortyseven communications (Amazon Games, Amazon Luna and Prime Gaming) and more.

Since joining Range, Hey has signed BrookeAB, one of the leading female gamers of this generation.