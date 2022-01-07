Rain Management Group Promotes Dalip Sethi To Partner

Dalip Sethi has been promoted to partner at Los Angeles-based management/production company Rain Management Group.

Dalip has been with RMG since 2009, joining the company as an assistant. He was promoted to Manager in 2012, and has since built an impressive television and film client roster with a focus on writers, filmmakers, producer-directors and showrunners. His client list includes Ryan Maldonado & Eduardo Canto (Co-EP, Hunters), Ryan Shiraki (EP, Santa, Inc.), Bob Dearden (Co-EP, Cobra Kai), Nina Lopez-Corrado (Co-EP, A Million Little Things), Joe Chappelle (EP, Godfather of Harlem), Stacey K. Black (Co-EP, Station 19), Jorge Zamacona (EP, City on a Hill), Steve Robin (EP, Walker), Jessica Kaminsky (Co-EP, Just Roll With It), Craig Siebels (Co-EP, Good Sam), Jim & Steve Armogida (EP, School of Rock), Ron McGee (EP, NCIS: Hawai’i), Ryan Zaragoza (Madres), and Daryl Wein (Something From Tiffany’s,) among several others.

“Dalip’s partnership is greatly deserved and part of our commitment to accelerating the growth of our team from within,” said Rob Wolken, RMG COO. “Not only has he built an exceptional and unique client list, but he embodies our core values and client first style”.

Sethi will join current Rain Management Group partners, Jonathan Baruch, Anne Damato, Rick Lefitz, Andrea Simon, and Rob Wolken.