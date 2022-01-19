‘Queen Of Glory’ Filmmaker Nana Mensah Inks With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Nana Mensah, the writer, director, producer and actress who made her feature debut with Queen of Glory, has signed with WME for representation.

In the comedy, which premiered in U.S. Narrative Competition at the 2021 Tribeca Film Festival, the Ghanaian-American multihyphenate stars as Sarah, who looks to abandon her Ivy League doctoral program to follow her married lover across the country. The film netted Mensah the festival’s award for Best New Narrative Director and its Special Jury Prize for Artistic Expression, as well as the Mill Valley Film Festival’s inaugural Mind the Gap Creation Prize.

Mensah was a staff writer on Season 2 of HBO’s late-night sketch series Random Acts of Flyness and is currently writing on Amazon’s The Power. She co-wrote and co-starred in Season 2 of Netflix’s Bonding, and appeared last fall in a series regular role opposite Sandra Oh and Bob Balaban in Netflix’s half-hour comedy, The Chair. Mensah also appeared in Judd Apatow’s comedy The King of Staten Island, starring Pete Davidson, and will soon be seen in Kogonada’s Sundance 2022 title After Yang. She has also featured on the TV side in 13 Reasons Why, Little America, Evil, New Amsterdam and Madam Secretary, among other series.

Last fall, Mensah reprised her role as Dede in the Off-Broadway play Nollywood Dreams at the MCC Theater. She’s also known on the theater side for her turn in Tracy Letts’ Man From Nebraska, having received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for her performance in the production directed by David Cromer.

Mensah continues to be represented by Independent Talent Group, 3 Arts Entertainment and Hansen Jacobson Teller Hoberman.