You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

BBC Three Is Back: Channel Boss Fiona Campbell Says Return To Linear Will “Add Another Layer Of Audience”; Talks ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Vs The World’ & ‘Conversations With Friends’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Nicola Shindler’s Quay Street Productions Doubles Staff Numbers; Signs Up ‘Anansi Boys’ Exec Richard Fee

Nicola Shindler

It’s a Sin exec Nicola Shindler’s Quay Street Productions has doubled its number of staff, bringing in five individuals including Anansi Boys exec Richard Fee to oversee a slate of new commissions

The ITV Studios-backed Manchester-based indie, which was launched by the Red Production Company founder last year, has signed Fee as Exec Producer alongside Head of Development Davina Earl, Head of Production Chris Leach, Script Exec Athena Stavrakis and Head of Business Affairs Kate Boyle. Most are Shindler’s former colleagues from her days at Red, the drama powerhouse that has produced the likes of Channel 4’s It’s a Sin and BBC One’s Years and Years. All will be based in Manchester bar Boyle.

Related Story

ITV Studios Strikes Content Package Deal With HBO Max LatAm For 'The Bay,' 'Bump,' 'Romulus'

The hefty recruitment drive doubles Quay Street’s staff roster as the indie prepares to enter production on Russell T Davies’ Helena Bonham Carter-starring ITV biopic Nolly, along with a number of unannounced commissions.

Fee has worked with Shindler for more than a decade, with recent projects including Amazon’s Neil Gaiman/Lenny Henry-penned Anansi Boys and ITV’s Sheridan Smith-starring No Return. Alongside Shindler, he also helped bring four of The Stranger creator Harlan Coben’s works to the screen via Coben’s overall Netflix deal.

Earl has also worked for Red and was Script Executive on Coben’s Safe and BBC One drama Come Home. 

Leach joins from ITV Studios where he was Production Executive, working on the likes of ITV double Vera and Bancroft and BritBox’s A Spy Among Friends.

Stavrakis was most recently assistant producer on James Graham’s upcoming BBC One drama Sherwood and Boyle has supported Quay Street from its inception as Senior Business Affairs Manager for ITV Studios.

“Within its first year, Quay Street Productions has secured its first commission and has more in the wings, and as such, it is hugely important for us to have an incredible team in place to support the company’s ongoing development and growth,” said Shindler. “Richard, Davina, Chris Athena and Kate are all hugely talented and bring an array of experience with them.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad