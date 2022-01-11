ICG Publicists Awards Film Nominees Set

EXCLUSIVE: The International Cinematographers Guild has pulled back the curtain on the motion picture nominees for its 59th annual ICG Publicists Awards.

Vying for the Les Mason Award for Achievement in Publicity are unit publicists Gabriela Gutentag and Sheryl Main, BazanPR president Jackie Bazan, Walt Disney Studios awards publicist Kira Feola; independet publicist Leonard Morpurgo; and Paramount’s EVP Domestic Publicity David Waldman.

The half-dozen nominees for Publicist of the Year are Paramount’s senior domestic publicist Michelle Alt, Paramount’s senior international publicist Hayley Morrow, 42West agency publicist Annalee Paulo-Hensley, Walt Disney Studios’ studio global publicist Marshall Weinbaum and unit publicists John Pisani and Claire Raskind.

The 2002 ICG Publicists Award winners will be revealed during a luncheon ceremony on Friday, March 25, at the Beverly Hilton. The Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award and the Television Showman of the Year Award recipients will be announced soon, and the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service will be announced at the ceremony.

The guild, IATSE Local 600, announced its TV nominees in November.

Here is the full list of nominees announced by ICG Publicists Awards Chairs Tim Menke and Sheryl Main:

LES MASON AWARD FOR CAREER ACHIEVEMENT IN PUBLICITY

Jackie Bazan – Unit Publicist

Kira Feola – Awards Publicist, Walt Disney Studios

Gabriela Gutentag – Unit Publicist

Sheryl Main – Unit Publicist

Leonard Morpurgo – Independent Publicist

David Waldman – EVP Domestic Publicity, Paramount Pictures

PUBLICIST OF THE YEAR AWARD

Michelle Alt – Studio Domestic Publicist, Paramount Pictures

Hayley Morrow – Studio International Publicist, Paramount Pictures

Annalee Paulo-Hensley – Agency Publicist, 42West

John Pisani – Unit Publicist

Claire Raskind – Unit Publicist

Marshall Weinbaum – Studio Global Publicist, Walt Disney Studios

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – MOTION PICTURES

Chiabella James

Matthew Kennedy

David Lee

Daniel McFadden

Hopper Stone

EXCELLENCE IN UNIT STILL PHOTOGRAPHY AWARD – TELEVISION

Justin Lubin

Atsushi Nishijima

JoJo Whilden

Nicole Wilder

Chuck Zlotnick

PRESS AWARD

Kyle Buchanan – The New York Times

Tim Leong – Entertainment Weekly

Nekesa Mumbi Moody – The Hollywood Reporter

Andy Reyes – Entertainment Tonight

Adam Weissler – Extra TV

INTERNATIONAL MEDIA AWARD

Vera Anderson – Cine Premiere (Mexico)

Yong Chavez – ABS-CBN News (Philippines)

Helen Hoehne – ProSieben/RTL/TV Movie (Germany)

Dean McCarthy – Hit.com.au (Australia)

Raquel Laguna Pardo – Europa Press (Spain)