Propagate Launches Spanish-Language Division For Scripted & Unscripted Content

Ben Silverman and Howard T. Owens’ Propagate continues to expand its Spanish-language production slate with the launch of Propagate Fuego, a new content division for both scripted and unscripted Spanish-language programming.

The label will be run by Propagate Chairman and Co-CEO Silverman and Isabel San Vargas, President, Global Productions, who was recently elevated to Equity Partner. Catalina Ramirez, VP of Propagate International, Rodney Ferrell, EVP of Scripted Content, and Cyrus Farrokh, President of Propagate International, will also be involved in the new line of business.

Propagate Fuego will produce and develop original scripted and unscripted content and formats for the Spanish-language markets around the world with a specific focus on the Americas.

“As a Mexican-American partner in Propagate, I’m so pleased we are creating a division dedicated to Spanish-language content,” said San Vargas. “The Spanish-language market is vibrant and diverse and appeals to global audiences. We are so excited to launch Propagate Fuego to bring more A+ original content to audiences around the world.”

Propagate’s original Spanish-language series include Rebelde which premiered on January 5 on Netflix, the recently announced music competition series La Firma, and Pinches Momias with Univision Now. Unscripted series include Haunted Latin America for Netflix, and the upcoming Oye Mi Canto, a singing competition franchise also for Netflix.

Silverman was the Executive Producer of the English language adaption of Yo soy Betty, la fea (Ugly Betty on ABC) and Juana la Virgen (Jane the Virgin on The CW). Additionally, he served as Executive Producer on the feature film, Manos de Piedra (Lands of Stone) about Panamanian boxer Roberto Duran starring Edgar Ramirez, Robert DeNiro, and Usher as well as Las Pildoras de mi Novio (My Boyfriend’s Meds) starring Jaime Camil and Sandra Echeverria, among many other bilingual Latin projects he has produced.