‘Promised Land’: Yul Vazquez, Julio Macias, Ariana Guerra Among Cast To Join ABC Latinx Family Drama

ABC has announced additional cast for Promised Land, its upcoming Latinx family drama starring John Ortiz and Christina Ochoa. Yul Vazquez (The Outsider), Julio Macias (Selena: The Series), Ariana Guerra (Helstrom), Kerri Medders (SEAL Team) Tom Amandes (A Million Little Pieces), Natalia del Riego (How To Get Away With Murder) and Miguel Angel Garcia (Deputy) are set for heavily recurring roles in the drama series.

Written by Matt Lopez and directed by Michael Cuesta, Promised Land is an epic, generation-spanning drama about two Latinx families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.

In addition to Ortiz and Ochoa, cast also includes Bellamy Young, Cecilia Suárez, Augusto Aguilera, Mariel Molino, Tonatiuh, Andres Velez, Katya Martín and Rolando Chusan.

Vazquez plays Father Ramos. A Catholic priest, Father Ramos has compassion and good humor tinged with a certain world-weariness. Apparently just another man of God, he knows quite a few secrets about the Sandoval family.

Garcia portrays Junior, the youngest child of the Sandoval family, and the most erratic. His siblings think he can be trusted with little or nothing, but his father Joe, the family patriarch, still holds out hope and a special affection for his troubled son.

Amandes is O.M. Honeycroft. An intimidating, all-powerful presence, he’s a successful businessman who isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty — after all, it’s the soil and its fruit that made him rich.

Guerra plays Rosa. Fueled by dreams of becoming a nurse in her new home of California, she doesn’t give up on her dreams even as her circumstances become increasingly grim.

Medders plays Young Margaret, the ambitious, beautiful daughter of O.M. Honeycroft, the wealthy owner of the Honeycroft Estate.

Del Riego portrays Daniela, a new employee at the home of the Sandoval family, and an undocumented immigrant.

Macias plays Javier, the newly hired General Manager at the Heritage House Vineyard, son of the vineyard’s now-retired foreman.

Lopez executive produces with Adam Kolbrenner of Lit Entertainment Group, with Maggie Malina and Cuesta. ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios, is the studio.

