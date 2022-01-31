‘Pretzel And The Puppies’: Apple TV+ Sets Preschool Series With Mark Duplass & Nasim Pedrad; Unveils Trailer & Premiere Date

Mark Duplass and Nasim Pedrad will voice a couple of Dachshunds for Apple TV+’s Pretzel and the Puppies. The animated family series comes from HarperCollins Productions (Carmen Sandiego, The Oregon Trail), part of HarperCollins Publishers.

On Monday, the Apple streaming service revealed that it has ordered a preschool series that is based on the titular canine character of the book Pretzel, by Curious George creators Margret and H.A. Rey. Pretzel and the Puppies is a new story about the modern dog family led by stay-at-home dad Pretzel (Duplass), his five adorable Dachshund puppies, and mom Greta (Pedrad), the mayor of Muttgomery.

The official logline is as follows: “When your dad is the ‘world’s longest dachshund,’ it puts a whole new twist on growing up! The eight episodes follow Pretzel, Greta and the puppies, in their hometown of Muttgomery. They are a modern and unique family who are always sniffing out ways to ‘Make Their Bark,’ and make the world a better place for their four-legged friends and neighbors. Pretzel and Greta encourage their pups to try to solve their own problems, often reminding them to “Get those PAWS UP!” when they face a challenge.”

The series also touts the voice talent of newcomers Milo Stein, Alex Jayne Go, Max Mitchell, Amari McCoy and Gracen Newton. Pretzel and The Puppies will premiere Friday, Feb. 11.

The series is executive produced by Caroline Fraser, Head of HarperCollins Productions, and Ricardo Curtis and Wes Lui from House of Cool. The co-executive producer and showrunner is Steve Altiere and Jennifer Contrucci of HarperCollins Productions is also co-executive producer. The animation studio responsible for design and story is House of Cool, and the animation studio responsible for CG is Saturday Animation. Tony Wagner served as the curriculum expert on the series.

Watch the trailer above.