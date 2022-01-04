Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘The Book Of Boba Fett’ Premiere Viewership 13% Higher Than ‘Hawkeye’

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Keanu Reeves Eyes Lead In Hulu Series ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Scorsese, DiCaprio, Field & Shaw
Read the full story

‘Power Book II: Ghost’: Keesha Sharp To Co-Star In Starz Series

Keesha Sharp
Courtesy of Vault Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Former Lethal Weapon star Keesha Sharp is joining the third season of Power Book II: Ghost, Starz’s Power universe spinoff, as a series regular.

Power Book II: Ghost is the first series in the expanded Power franchise from executive producers Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

The series picks up shortly after the Power finale and follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), the son of James “Ghost” St. Patrick and Tasha Green-St. Patrick, as he navigates his new life.

Sharp will play Professor Harper Bonet, a progressive intellectual and boho beauty.

Mary J. Blige, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Daniel Bellomy, Paige Hurd, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Larenz Tate, Melanie Liburd, Daniel Sunjata, Berto Colon, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo, Alix Lapri and Paton Ashbrook also star.

The Power series are executive produced by Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM.

The third season will be executive produced by Kemp, Jackson, Mahoney, Canton and Chris Selak, with Geary McLeod serving as supervising producer and directing the Season 3 premiere episode. Lionsgate Television produces the series.

Sharp was a series regular on Fox’s Lethal Weapon and recurred on the final season of Fox’s Empire. She previously recurred on CBS’ The Good Fight, as well as FX’s American Crime Story. Sharp has also recently directed episodes of Fox’s Our Kind of People, CW’s Black Lightning and TBS’ The Last OG. She is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Vault Entertainment.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad