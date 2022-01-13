‘Power Book II: Ghost’: David Walton, Monique Curnen & Moriah Brown Join Starz’s Spinoff As Series Regulars

EXCLUSIVE: Starz is expanding the series regular cast for season 3 of Power Book II: Ghost. David Walton (9JKL), Monique Curnen (The Dark Knight) and Moriah Brown (Raising Dion) are set as series regulars for the upcoming season of the Power universe spinoff.

Power Book II: Ghost is the first series in the expanded Power franchise from executive producers Kemp and Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson.

The series picks up shortly after the Power finale and follows Tariq St. Patrick (Michael Rainey Jr.), the son of James “Ghost” St. Patrick and Tasha Green-St. Patrick, as he navigates his new life.

Walton will play Lucas Weston, an adventure-seeking, left-leaning high-level executive at his family’s Wall Street firm.

Curnen, who recurred as former NYPD Detective Blanca Rodriguez in the first season, returns to reprise her role as a series regular in the upcoming season. This time around, she’s more determined than ever to finish the business of the past.

Brown will portray Kiki Travis, a young VP at a Wall Street firm. She’s Ivy League-educated, doesn’t come from privilege but is making her own way in the world of the business elite.

Mary J. Blige, Shane Johnson, Gianni Paolo, Daniel Bellomy, Paige Hurd, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Larenz Tate, Melanie Liburd, Daniel Sunjata, Berto Colon, Woody McClain, Lovell Adams-Gray, LaToya Tonodeo, Alix Lapri and Paton Ashbrook also star.

The Power series are executive produced by Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM.

The third season will be executive produced by Kemp, Jackson, Brett Mahoney, who also serves as showrunner, Canton and Chris Selak, with Geary McLeod serving as supervising producer and directing the Season 3 premiere episode. Lionsgate Television produces the series.

Walton most recently starred in CBS sitcom 9JKL, written by Dana Klein and Mark Feuerstein. He also previously was a series regular on Jason Katims’ NBC series About A Boy, had a key recurring role on New Girl, and starred opposite Amanda Peet on NBC’s Bent. His other credits include recurring roles on Showtime’s Masters of Sex and IFC’s Brockmire. He’s repped by Gersh and MGMT Management.

Curnen is known for role as Detecive Ramirez in Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, as well as for her work in films including Contagion, Maria Full of Grace and Legacy: Black Ops opposite Idris Elba. Curnen’s previous television work includes stints on Netflix’s Away, NBC’s Taken, FX’s Sons of Anarchy, among others. She’s repped by A3 Artists Agency and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

Brown was recently seen in the Netflix series Raising Dion and in a season-long recurring role on Facebook Watch series Turnt. Brown is repped by Global Artists Talent Agency and The Van Johnson Company.