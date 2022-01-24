Post-Production House Levels Audio Expands To New York City

EXCLUSIVE: Established post-production venue Levels Audio has expanded to New York, with noted industry vets Sue Pelino and Kassie Caffiero leading its new facility.

The company has contributed audio and post elements to Peacock original series True Story with Ed and Randall and Netflix’s Cheer. Other credits include HBO Max’s Friends reunion special, NBC’s The Voice, Disney+ feature doc Wolfgang and Oscar-winning short Two Distant Strangers. Levels Audio was founded in Los Angeles in 1999 by multiple Grammy and Emmy winner Brian Riordan.

Pelino, a winner of multiple primetime Emmys, is joining as a senior re-recording mixer with Caffiero serving as VP of business development for the East Coast. The duo have collaborated for 35 years on projects like One Last Time: An Evening with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga on CBS, miniseries Nuclear Family for HBO and feature documentary Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers.

On various music specials and documentaries, Pelino has worked with artists including Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Elton John, U2, Mariah Carey and others.

“I am so excited to join Brian and his amazingly talented team at Levels,” Pelino said. “There’s nothing better than collaborating with like-minded people who speak the language of sound. Brian has an all-star band and I’m thrilled to be starting the year at his brand new East Coast studio.”

Caffiero, who held executive posts at Sony Music Studios and Broadway Video, played a business development role on series and specials like Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and The Problem with Jon Stewart.

“I’ve always welcomed the challenge of getting a job in and watching it unfold through post finishing and I love the diversity of all the shows that are on deck for 2022,” she said. “I couldn’t be more proud to continue working with Sue Pelino after all these years, as we join Brian Riordan and team.”

Levels East’s menu of services includes ADR and voice-over recording, Foley, multitrack music mixing, re-recording mixing in 5.1, 7.1 and Dolby Atmos, sound design, sound editorial and vocal tuning. It plans to soon add a complete picture finishing department encompassing color correction, dailies and online editing.

“I can’t imagine a more natural extension to Levels than the joining of forces with Sue and Kassie,” Riordan said. “I’ve dreamt of working with them for several decades and have always wanted to have a presence in NYC, undoubtedly one the greatest cities in the world. So much incredible content comes out of New York and it is beyond exciting to now be a part of it. ”