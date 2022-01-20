Rebel Wilson’s ‘Pooch Perfect’ Canceled At ABC As Network Parks ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire’

EXCLUSIVE: Rebel Wilson’s dog grooming competition series Pooch Perfect won’t be taking any more walks at ABC.

Deadline understands that the Disney-owned network has canceled the unscripted series after one season.

Separately, ABC has parked the Jimmy Kimmel-hosted Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. While the game show, which is based on the long-running British format, has not been officially axed and its status is currently to be determined, there are no plans to make further episodes. The network has, however, left the door open for it to return in the future, not particularly surprising given that it is hosted and exec produced by its late-night star Kimmel.

The Pooch Perfect cancelation is also not a huge surprise given that the series was one of the network’s lowest rated reality series of last year and it was not mentioned when the network made a slew of unscripted renewals last year.

The show, which is based on an Australian format, showcased ten of the best dog groomers in the country, along with their assistants, competing in a series of challenges.

Each week, teams competed in two challenges: the Immunity Puppertunity challenge and the Ultimutt Challenge showdown. The teams will face off in the grooming challenges, showcasing their creations on the ‘dogwalk’. There was one elimination each week until the season finale, where the top three teams competed for a giant cash prize and the Pooch Perfect trophy.

The Bridesmaids star hosted, as she did the Australian version, and was joined by Lisa Vanderpump, celebrity dog groomer Jorge Bendersky and veterinarian Dr. Callie Harris as the trio of judges.

The series was produced by Beyond Media Rights.

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire aired two seasons in 2020. The reboot was produced under unusual circumstances. The first season, consisting of eight episodes, filmed the weekend of March 14 – as Covid first began to hit the U.S. – without an audience and the second season was produced in August 2020 under strict Covid protocols and a minimal crew.

Celebrity contestants, playing for charity, who appeared on the reboot included Eric Stonestreet, Will Forte, Tiffany Haddish, Kaitlin Olson, Jane Fonda and Anderson Cooper. They were handed a new “Ask the Host” lifeline given the lack of an audience. Season two also featured frontline workers and others severely affected by COVID-19.

Hosted and exec produced by Kimmel, the show is produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Embassy Row, Kimmelot and Disney’s Valleycrest Productions.