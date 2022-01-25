‘Pitch Perfect’: Flula Borg Joins Adam Devine In Peacock TV Series, Reprising Pieter Krämer Role

Flula Borg, a star of the Pitch Perfect movie franchise, is reuniting with the films’ Adam Devine in the TV spinoff, which has a straight-to-series order at Peacock.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The series comes from Universal Television and is exec produced by Elizabeth Banks, who starred in and produced the films and directed the second movie.

Flula Borg Personal Courtesy

The show follows Devine’s vocal villain Bumper Allen, several years after viewers saw him in the films. Invited by his old friend Pieter Krämer (Borg), Bumper moves to Germany to revive his music career when one of his songs becomes big in Berlin. Pieter has transitioned from German a cappella star to discredited German music manager. He signs Bumper as his only client and brings him to Berlin to pursue his dreams.

In Pitch Perfect 2, Borg’s Pieter is the co-leader of German powerhouse group Das Sound Machine, the Bellas’ European a cappella rivals, who take delight at mocking the Bellas during a performance at a car show.

Banks and Max Handelman will exec produce via Brownstone Productions, along with Gold Circle Films’ Paul Brooks and Scott Neimeyer as well as Devine and Megan Amram.

Brownstone and Gold Circle produced all three films in the Pitch Perfect franchise and Banks directed 2015’s Pitch Perfect 2, which had the highest opening weekend for a musical in history, the biggest opener for a first-time feature film director and the second-largest opening for a female director. Over three films, the Pitch Perfect franchise collectively grossed nearly $600 million at the worldwide box office.