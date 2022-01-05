‘Phat Tuesdays’ Docuseries From Guy Torry & Reginald Hudlin Gets Prime Video Series Greenlight, Premiere Date

Prime Video has given a series greenlight to Phat Tuesdays, a docuseries from Guy Torry, creator and host of the famed Phat Tuesday comedy shows at LA’s The Comedy Store, Oscar-nominated filmmaker Reginald Hudlin (The Black Godfather, Marshall), Amazon Studios, Original Productions, Phat Tuesday Productions and Kelsey Grammer’s Grammnet Productions.

The three-episode docuseries celebrates Torry’s Phat Tuesdays at The Comedy Store, the influential comedy showcase that helped launch the careers of some of the most famous Black comedians in the industry. It’s set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Friday, February 4, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Phat Tuesdays is the inspiring story of how a little experiment to help Black comedians following the tragedy of the 1992 LA riots turned into a triumphant must-see experience. The showcase regularly brought together people from all walks of life—icons and ex-cons, stars and starlets, pros and regular joes—for one purpose, laughter, and became the most popular comedy show in Hollywood during the ‘90s.

Featuring a who’s who of comedians and personalities, including Anthony Anderson, Tichina Arnold, Nick Cannon, Dave Chappelle, Snoop Dogg, Cedric the Entertainer, Tiffany Haddish, Steve Harvey, Lil Rel Howery, Regina King, Jo Koy, Luenell, Flame Monroe, Jay Pharoah, Craig Robinson, JB Smoove, Chris Tucker, Kym Whitley, and more, Phat Tuesdays chronicles how Torry moved mountains to launch an all-Black comedy night at The Comedy Store. What started as an experiment in ‘90s Los Angeles turned into a must-see, hilarious experience, elevating Black voices to have their turn on the stage.

The docuseries includes exclusive interviews with comedians and celebrities who were there, and never-before-seen footage of legendary comedy sets.

Comedian, writer, and actor Torry (American History X, Life) serves as executive producer, along with Hudlin, who also directs. Byron Phillips also executive produces, along with Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett, and Jeff Bumgarner for Original Productions, and Kelsey Grammer and Tom Russo for Grammnet Productions. Joshua Firosz, Darren Toon for Original Productions, and Jordan McMahon for Grammnet Productions serve as co-executive producers.

“I can’t wait for the world to experience the story of Phat Tuesdays,” said Torry. “It was more than a night of laughter—it was a movement. Phat Tuesdays was Black, bold, and brilliant. It was the best damn comedy show, period!”

“Against all odds, Guy Torry created a venue where the next generation of comedy superstars could launch their careers, and turned the lamest night of the week into the hottest, with the sexiest superstars in Hollywood showing up to laugh till they cried,” said Hudlin. “Phat Tuesdays tells that story and much more. It’s the funniest people on Earth explaining comedy from every perspective as an artform, as a business, and as a force for social change.”

“We are proud to celebrate the legacy of Phat Tuesdays and shine the spotlight on Guy Torry for his trailblazing efforts to give Black comedians their turn on stage in ‘90s Hollywood,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon Studios. “The stories and first-person accounts that Reggie Hudlin and Guy help showcase in this docuseries are not only hilarious and entertaining, but powerful as well, and celebrate how the Black community came together to evolve comedy and entertainment.”

Phat Tuesdays is produced by Amazon Studios, Original Productions, Phat Tuesday Productions and Grammnet Productions.