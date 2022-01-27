PGA Awards Nominations: ‘Licorice Pizza’, ‘Don’t Look Up’, ‘Dune’, ‘King Richard’ & ‘CODA’ Among Pics Vying For Marquee Prize

The Producers Guild has pulled back the curtain on the nominations for its 33rd annual PGA Awards, which cover theatrical motion pictures, animated features, TV series and specials and televised/streamed motion pictures. See the full list below.

Vying in the marquee category — the Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, often considered a preview of the Best Picture Oscar — are the producers behind Being the Ricardos, Belfast, CODA, Don’t Look Up, Dune, King Richard, Licorice Pizza, The Power of The Dog, tick, tick…BOOM! and West Side Story.

On the toon side, the five pics up for the Animated Theatrical Motion Picture prize are Encanto, Luca, The Mitchells vs. the Machines, Raya and the Last Dragon and Sing 2.

The awards honoring excellence in film and TV productions will be handed out during the in-person 2022 Producers Guild Awards ceremony on Saturday, March 19, at the Fairmont Century Plaza. The event was rescheduled from February 26 amid the Omicron surge.

Over on the small screen, the Episodic Television Drama category includes The Handmaid’s Tale, The Morning Show, Squid Game, Succession and Yellowstone, and the comedy series nominees are Cobra Kai, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Hacks, Only Murders in the Building and Ted Lasso. Up for Limited Series TV are Dopesick, Mare of Easttown, The Underground Railroad, WandaVision and The White Lotus.

The Producers Guild already had announced recipients of its career honors for 2022. Rita Moreno is set for the Stanley Kramer Award, Mary Parent will get the David O. Selznick Award, and George Lucas and Kathleen Kennedy are sharing the Milestone Award.

Nomadland took the PGA’s Zanuck Award last year en route to a Best Picture Oscar win. Here are the nominees for the 33nd annual Producers Guild of America Awards:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Being the Ricardos

Producer: Todd Black, p.g.a.

Belfast

Producers: Laura Berwick, Kenneth Branagh, Becca Kovacik, Tamar Thomas

CODA

Producers: Philippe Rousselet, p.g.a., Fabrice Gianfermi, p.g.a., Patrick Wachsberger, p.g.a.

Don’t Look Up

Producers: Adam McKay, p.g.a., Kevin Messick, p.g.a.

Dune

Producers: Mary Parent, p.g.a., Cale Boyter, p.g.a., Denis Villeneuve, p.g.a.

King Richard

Producers: Tim White, p.g.a., Trevor White, p.g.a., Will Smith, p.g.a.

Licorice Pizza

Producers: Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson, Adam Somner

The Power of the Dog

Producers: Jane Campion, p.g.a., Tanya Seghatchian, p.g.a., Emile Sherman, p.g.a. & Iain Canning, p.g.a., Roger Frappier, p.g.a.

tick, tick…BOOM!

Producers: Julie Oh, p.g.a., Lin-Manuel Miranda, p.g.a.

West Side Story

Producers: Steven Spielberg, p.g.a., Kristie Macosko Krieger, p.g.a.

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Encanto

Producers: Yvett Merino, p.g.a., Clark Spencer, p.g.a.

Luca

Producers: Andrea Warren, p.g.a.

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Producers: Phil Lord, p.g.a. & Christopher Miller, p.g.a., Kurt Albrecht, p.g.a.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Producers: Osnat Shurer, p.g.a., Peter Del Vecho, p.g.a.

Sing 2

Producers: Chris Meledandri, p.g.a., Janet Healy, p.g.a.

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

The Handmaid’s Tale (Season 4)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Morning Show (Season 2)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Squid Game (Season 1)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Succession (Season 3)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Yellowstone (Season 4)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Cobra Kai (Seasons 3 & 4)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Curb Your Enthusiasm (Season 11)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Hacks (Season 1)

Producers: Jen Statsky, Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello, Michael Schur, David Miner, Morgan Sackett, Joanna Calo, Andrew Law, David Hyman, Joe Mande, Jessica Chaffin

Only Murders in the Building (Season 1)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Ted Lasso (Season 2)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

Dopesick

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Mare of Easttown

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

​​The Underground Railroad

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

WandaVision

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

The White Lotus

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

8-Bit Christmas

Producers: Tim White, p.g.a. & Trevor White, p.g.a., Allan Mandelbaum, p.g.a.

Come From Away

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Oslo

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Single All The Way

Producer: Joel S. Rice, p.g.a.

Tom Petty, Somewhere You Feel Free: The Making of Wildflowers

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

60 Minutes (Season 54)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Allen v. Farrow (Season 1)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Beatles: Get Back (Season 1)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Queer Eye (Season 6)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (Season 1)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 27)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Dave Chappelle: The Closer

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 8)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 7)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Saturday Night Live (Season 47)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

America’s Got Talent (Season 16)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Nailed It! (Seasons 5 & 6)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 13)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Top Chef (Season 18)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

The Voice (Season 20)

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Pictures (previously announced)

Ascension

Producers: Jessica Kingdon, Kira Simon-Kennedy, Nathan Truesdell

The First Wave

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Flee

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

In The Same Breath

Producers: Nanfu Wang, Jialing Zhang, Julie Goldman & Christopher Clements, Carolyn Hepburn

The Rescue

*Eligibility Determination Pending*

Simple As Water

Producers: Robin Hessman, Megan Mylan

Summer Of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Producers: Joseph Patel, p.g.a., David Dinerstein, p.g.a., Robert Fyvolent, p.g.a.

Writing With Fire

Producers: Rintu Thomas, Sushmit Ghosh

