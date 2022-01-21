You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Star Alexander Molony Signs with Atlas Artists

Courtesy of Atlas Artists

EXCLUSIVE: Rising young British actor Alexander Molony has signed with Atlas Artists for representation in all areas.

Molony stars in the titular role of Peter Pan in the David Lowery-helmed Peter Pan & Wendy, Disney’s upcoming live-action adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s classic tale of a boy who wouldn’t grow up, and the three young siblings he whisks away to the enchanted island of Neverland. The film is expected to be released later this year.

Molony’s other credits include the Sky TV comedy Reluctant Landlord, Macbeth for the Royal Shakespeare Company, Bodies at London’s Royal Court Theatre, as well as voicing the title role in Disney’s animated Claude.

Molony continues to be repped by Sainou in the UK and attorney Michael Auerbach at Jackoway Austen.

