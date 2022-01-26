Peter Mayhew’s Widow Introduces ‘The Book Of Boba Fett’s Wookiee Character: “You Have Some Giant Shoes To Fill”

A new Wookiee entered the Star Wars scene with a warm welcome from Angie Mayhew, the widow of Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew.

On Wednesday Angie Mayhew tweeted a “warmest Wookiee welcome” to Carey Jones, who plays the “fierce Black Krrsantan” in Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett. Jones’s Black Krrsantan, who first appeared in the series’ second episode, is the latest Wookiee following in the steps of the late Mayhew’s Chewbacca.

“You have some giant shoes to fill, welcome to the Wookiee family,” Angie Mayhew tweeted via the Peter Mayhew Foundation’s official Twitter account. “Peter would have loved seeing a Wookiee truly unleashed!”

Carey joins Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen in the Disney+ spinoff series. The Book of Boba Fett, which premiered on Dec. 29, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. The series is executive produced by Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

Peter Mayhew died April 30, 2019 at his North Texas home. He was 74 years old. He played Chewbacca in the original Star Wars trilogy and two other films in the series.