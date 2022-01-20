Peter Facinelli To Lead Supernatural Drama ‘Can You Hear Me?’, UK Shoot To Begin Next Month

EXCLUSIVE: Twilight, Nurse Jackie and Supergirl actor Peter Facinelli has been set to lead World War One movie drama Can You Hear Me?, which is due to shoot in the UK next month.

Downtown Abbey’s Matthew Barber and John Standing (V For Vendetta) have been cast in supporting roles.

In the mystery-romance Facinelli will play Samuel, an American officer who is shot while fighting on the front line in 1918 France. The soldier “makes a bargain with the ‘Almighty’ to return to his bride in England, until the last bell tolls”.

Simon Hunter directs from a script by Charlotte Radford who is producing and also starring. Executive producer is Roger King.

Director Simon Hunter commented: “It’s a unique and beautiful script. A sensual and romantic ghost story set in the dark days of World War One. The story deals with loss and how to let go of the ones you have loved. It’s a deeply moving supernatural journey which moves from the ferocity of the trenches of the western front to the haunting beauty of an English country estate. I’ve long been a big admirer of Peter’s work and it will be an honour to direct him in such a moving and poignant story.”

Facinelli most recently starred in thriller 13 Minutes. He also wrote and directed popular Netflix pic The Vanished. He has also produced and stars in The Unbreakable Boy, which Lionsgate will release this year.

The actor is represented by Mainstay Entertainment, A3 Artists Agency, and attorney Barry Littman of Hansen Jacobson.