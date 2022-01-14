Peter Bogdanovich’s Last Picture Show: NFT ‘LIT Project 2 Flux’ Starring Kim Basinger Set For January 25 Release Through Ethereum Blockchain

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Bogdanovich, who died January 6 at age 82, had one final creative project that will just got set for release. Weeks before his death, the disruptive filmmaker made LIT Project 2: Flux, which stars Kim Basinger in the first NFT collaboration between a legendary director and Oscar winning actress created specifically for and available only on the Ethereum blockchain. The project has been scheduled for January 25 release on that platform. Bodganovich worked with LIT, a project on the Ethereum blockchain dedicated to pushing the boundaries of NFTs.

The late Bogdanovich’s manager Oren Segal explained that the filmmaker grew very excited about the possibilities of NFT as a new medium. He brought Basinger to Segal’s office three weeks ago where he directed Basinger through a number of emotions. Her emotional expressions vary in time with the movement of a token in the market, commenting on the way we let fluctuating external events create our internal reality, he said.

“Peter directed a set of clips with Kim acting out all these emotions, with Peter narrating the clips with his voice,” Segal said. “They had extensive conversations about it. It’s a new medium, and Peter was really compelled to jump right into it, and now it becomes part of his legacy.”

While most NFTs so far feature artists making digital moving images, Bogdanovich and Basinger wanted to do something a bit different.

Said Basinger: “After telling a friend the other day that I had just worked with Peter Bogdanovich, he said, ‘Wow! You were literally in his last picture show!’. I thought about it and realized, what an honor to be the last artist he ever directed. Although we had just met, and it was only for a small project on a Sunday afternoon in December, I am truly grateful I got to meet and work with him. I only wish we could have done a real movie together…..Such a beautiful man.”

