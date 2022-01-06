You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Peter Bogdanovich Dies: Hollywood Pays Tribute To 'Last Picture Show' Director
Hollywood Remembers “Champion Of Cinema” Peter Bogdanovich: Francis Ford Coppola, Cher, Guillermo Del Toro & More Weigh In

Peter Bogdanovich
Peter Bogdanovich on the set of 'Mask' Universal/courtesy Everett Collection

Tributes are pouring in after director and standard-bearer for classic Hollywood moviemaking Peter Bogdanovich died today at 82.

Francis Ford Coppola gave the following statement to Deadline:

Oh dear, a shock. I am devastated. He was a wonderful and great artist. I’ll never forgot attending a premiere for THE LAST PICTURE SHOW. I remember at its end, the audience leaped up all around me bursting into applause lasting easily 15 minutes. I’ll never forget although I felt I had never myself experienced a reaction like that, that Peter and his film deserved it. May he sleep in bliss for eternity, enjoying the thrill of our applause forever.

Cher, who worked with Bogdanovich on the 1985 film Mask, took to Twitter and wrote, “Proud Of The Film (mask) We Made Together, & In The End I’m Sure He Must Have Been As Well.”

Friend and fellow director Guillermo del Toro called Bogdanovich’s films “masterpieces” and asserted, “He single-handedly interviewed and enshrined the lives and work of more classic filmmakers than almost anyone else in his generation.”

Tatum O’Neal, who at 10 years old won an Oscar for her work in the director’s Paper Moon, posted a heartfelt message thanking him for making her feel safe on set. Read it here.

Writer-director Rod Lurie called Bogdanovich’s Saint Jack a “masterwork,” and credited him for inspiring his own filmmaking.

“In many ways, he was the North Star of my career,” wrote Lurie.

