Peter Bogdanovich: A Career In Pictures

The movie world is mourning the death of Peter Bogdanovich, the revered filmmaker behind such classics as The Last Picture Show, Paper Moon, Mask and What’s Up, Doc? Check out a photo gallery of his career by clicking on the image above.

Bogdanovich was a critic and aspiring film historian when he first came to Hollywood, and his 1971 breakthrough The Last Picture Show was a critical and box office success that elevated his status and won him important friends including Directors Company founders William Friedkin and Francis Ford Coppola and Orson Welles — who ended up living in his younger friend’s home for prolonged periods of time.

The two-time Oscar nominee also wrote and acted in many of his movies and would have more than 55 on-screen credits spanning six decades.

Here are some photo highlights of a brilliant career.

