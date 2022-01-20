‘Perry Mason’: Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, ‘Sound Of Metal’s Paul Raci & Jen Tullock To Recur In Season 2 Of HBO Drama

HBO’s Perry Mason will see a handful of new faces as Sean Astin (Stranger Things), Tommy Dewey (Pivoting), Oscar-nominee Paul Raci (Sound of Metal) and Jen Tullock (Severance) join the cast for Season 2. Shea Whigham (Gaslit), who appeared in Season 1, will also return for the upcoming season. They will appear opposite Matthew Rhys who stars in the titular role.

Shea Whigham Mega

Season 2 picks up months after the end of the Dodson trial. Perry’s (Matthew Rhys) moved off the farm, ditched the milk truck, he’s even traded his leather jacket for a pressed suit. It’s the worst year of the Depression, and Perry and Della (Juliet Rylance) have set the firm on a safer path pursuing civil cases instead of the tumultuous work that criminal cases entail. Unfortunately, there isn’t much work for Paul (Chris Chalk) in wills and contracts, so he’s been out on his own. An open-and-closed case overtakes the city of Los Angeles, and Perry’s pursuit of justice reveals that not everything is always as it seems.

Perry Mason also features Diarra Kilpatrick, Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, Katherine Waterson, Hope Davis, Jon Chaffin, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Onohoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han and Mark O’Brien.

Astin will play Sunny Gryce, who who embodies the American Dream… to a fault. Perry and Della’s new client, he’s a force to be reckoned with on the battlefield that is dueling supermarkets in town, and he’ll make sure he gets his money’s worth out of his fancy new attorneys.

Dewey will recur as Brooks McCutcheon, the scion of the wealthiest oil family in LA. He’s charming, connected and eager to prove himself. He constantly questions whether that self has the talent to rise to the heights to which own father ascended.

Raci will appear as Lydell McCutcheon, a self-made power player who built LA, along with his fortune, off the city’s vast oil fields. Lydell has sired both a lucrative empire and an ambitious son incapable of commanding it.

Tullock takes on Anita St. Pierre, ​​a successful screenwriter and the rare woman who’s made a name for herself in a man’s world. Stylish, confident, and witty, Anita crashes into Della’s world and shows her a side of life and love that she’s been missing.

Whigham, who will recur, returns as Pete Strickland. Strickland has a brotherly rapport with Perry and a cheerfully rakish demeanor that wins friends and influences damsels. Now working for the District Attorney’s office, Strickland’s relationship with Perry will be strained as they find themselves on opposite sides of this season’s case.

Jack Amiel and Michael Begler are writers and showrunners of Perry Mason with EPs Amanda Burrell, and Robert Downey Jr, Susan Downey for Team Downey. The co-EP is Regina Heyman; Joe Horacek is EP. The series is based on the characters created by Erle Stanley Gardner.

Astin is repped by Stewart Talent, Luber Roklin Entertainment and id B. Feldman, Esq. Dewey’s reps are Industry Entertainment, The Kohner Agency. Raci’s reps are Mgmt. Entertainment, Bicoastal Talent & Literary Agency, and Gang, Tyre, Ramer. Tullock is represented by CAA, MGMT Entertainment and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark. Whigham is repped by WME and Range Media Partners.