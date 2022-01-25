‘Percy Jackson & The Olympians’ Lands Official Series Order At Disney+

Percy Jackson is officially coming to television.

Disney+ has handed a series order to Percy Jackson and the Olympians.

It comes from Rick Riordan, who wrote the original book series, which has more than 180M copies, and Jon Steinberg, the co-creator of FX on Hulu’s upcoming series The Old Man. The pair will write the pilot with James Bobin, director of The Mysterious Benedict Society, directing. The trio will also exec produce.

Production is set to start this summer with casting currently underway.

2022 Disney+ Pilots & Series Orders

Steinberg will oversee the series with his producing partner Dan Shotz. Steinberg and Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, the former Touchstone Television President who originally put the project into development, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe and Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, D.J. Goldberg.

It is produced by 20th Television.

The series order was announced by Riordan on social media (you can see the video below).

Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. Now Percy must trek across America to find it and restore order to Olympus.

It was previously adapted as a film Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief in 2010 followed by Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters in 2013.

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said, “With Rick Riordan, Jon Steinberg and Dan Shotz leading our creative team, we’re deep into creating a compelling TV series worthy of the heroic mythological characters that millions of Percy Jackson readers know are well-worth caring about, and we’re eager to invite Disney+ audiences into stories that are true to the blockbuster franchise and full of anticipation, humor, surprise, and mystery.”

20th Television President Karey Burke added, “Bringing Rick Riordan’s brilliant Percy Jackson books to Disney+ as a television series has been a mission for so many of us at this company as well as for Rick himself, and Jon, Dan, James and the excellent team they have assembled have proven to be the perfect collaborators. Thanks to our friends at Disney Branded Television led by Ayo, and Disney Streaming led by Michael, this will be an adaptation for the ages, with all the excitement, action and mythology fans of the books expect and love.”