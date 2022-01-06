Penske Media Acquires Cannes Fest Fixture The American Pavilion

Penske Media has acquired The American Pavilion, the Cannes Film Festival fixture which for over three decades has provided communications, hospitality, media center and a seaside meeting place for global attendees of the Cannes Film Festival. PMC is the parent company of Deadline. The American Pavilion was founded and will continue to be run by Director Julie Sisk.

“We admire what Julie and her team have built over the last 33 years,” said Tom Finn, PMC’s Executive Vice President of Operations and Finance. “PMC’s brands have worked closely with The American Pavilion and look forward to helping them continue to be the go-to hub for professionals and emerging filmmakers at Cannes as well as supporting their goals to expand their franchise further.”

Said Sisk: “I’m incredibly proud of what we have built at The American Pavilion over the past three decades. Our physical space has provided a true home for the film industry professionals at Cannes and our Student and Emerging Filmmaker programs have created a community of young people who have gone on to do amazing things. I am excited to partner with the iconic PMC brands to take our mission to the next level, expanding on our programs at Cannes and beyond.”

PMC and its portfolio of brands plan to partner with The American Pavilion to grow their tent pole event in Cannes, augment student programs and grow beyond Cannes to additional festivals throughout the world. PMC last year acquired a 50% stake in the Austin-based SXSW film and music festival.

The American Pavilion made its mark providing an array of facilities and services, including membership for the international film community, provocative and insightful programming, the Emerging Filmmaker Showcase and immersive student programs. Programs include the Roger Ebert Conference Series, which offers insightful and provocative panel discussions and in-conversations with filmmakers, talent and top leaders; there is also a restaurant/bar, and coffee bar, with a media terrace with a panoramic view of the Riviera, among other comfort features for festival travelers.