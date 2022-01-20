‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us’, ‘Masters Of Illusion’ & ‘World’s Funniest Animals’ Renewed By the CW

The CW is bringing back three of its popular alternative series for the 2022-23 broadcast season. The network has renewed Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Masters of Illusion for a ninth season and World’s Funniest Animals for a third season. Premiere dates are TBA.

There is no renewal decision yet on CW veteran Whose Line Is It Anyway?

On each episode of magic competition series Penn & Teller: Fool Us, aspiring magicians are invited to perform their best trick to try and fool the world-famous team of Penn & Teller. Anyone who succeeds wins the right to perform with the duo in their show at the Rio Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. Hosted by Alyson Hannigan, Penn & Teller: Fool Us is created and executive produced by Penn Jillette, Teller, Peter Adam Golden, Andrew Golder and Lincoln Hiatt in association with 1/17 Productions and September Films (part of DCD Media).

Hosted by Dean Cain, Masters of Illusion features great escapes, fascinating sleight of hand and large-scale illusions in front of a studio audience. The series hails from Associated Television International with executive producers David McKenzie, Gay Blackstone, David Martin and Al Schwartz.

World’s Funniest Animals is hosted by Elizabeth Stanton, who, along with her celebrity guest panel, looks at animals doing the funny things caught on video. The series includes viral internet clips, clips from major motion pictures and TV shows, animal outtakes that surprise the whole cast and crew, videos of babies and pets as well as celebrities and their pets.

World’s Funniest Animals is from Associated Television International with executive producers David McKenzie, David Martin and Laura McKenzie.

