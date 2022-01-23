You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
National Geographic Documentary Films Breaks Sundance Deal Logjam With Mid-7-Figure Pact For 'Fire Of Love'
Second TV Show Emerges With Peloton Twist As A Plot Point

STRF/STAR MAX/IPx
Unlike Mr. Big’s fictional characters, Wags survives. Upon his return to the office, he even boasts of the incident: “I’m not going out like Mr. Big!”

Peloton is also grappling with the recent allegations of sexual harassments and rape against Noth, and has pulled his ad from airing. Noth has denied the allegations.

“Every single sexual assault accusation must be taken seriously,” a Peloton spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “We were unaware of these allegations when we featured Chris Noth in our response to HBO’s reboot of the show. As we seek to learn more, we have stopped promoting this video and archived related social posts.”

