You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Star Trek: Picard’: Whoopi Goldberg’s Casting Revealed In Season 2 Trailer

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Biz Mourns Louie Anderson, Comedian & Emmy Winner Who Died Today At 68
Read the full story

Peacock Taps Hulu’s Annie Luo To Oversee Strategic Partnerships & Development Of Global Streaming Plans

Annie Luo
Courtesy of Peacock

Hulu’s Annie Luo is joining Peacock as EVP, Global Partnerships and Strategic Development.

Luo, who was previously SVP, Business Development and Operations at Hulu, will oversee strategic partnerships for the streamer and will work with sister companies Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky on the development and execution of global streaming plans.

Based in LA, she reports to Peacock President and former Hulu exec Kelly Campbell

At Hulu, she was responsible for strategic partnerships, long-range planning, and new business model development. She was previously at McKinsey & Company.

“Annie is an exceptional, respected industry leader with a deep understanding of the global streaming landscape,” said Matt Strauss, Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and International, Peacock, NBCUniversal. “We are thrilled to bring Annie’s expertise to the stellar leadership team of streaming executives at Peacock and build upon the incredible momentum and success to date.”

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad