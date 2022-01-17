You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Paris Hilton’s ‘Cooking With Paris’ Canceled By Netflix After One Season

COOKING WITH PARIS (L to R) PARIS HILTON and KIM KARDASHIAN WEST in episode 101 of COOKING WITH PARIS photo: KIT KARZEN/NETFLIX

EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton‘s Cooking With Paris will not be back as Netflix has opted not to renew the cooking reality series for a second season.

The six-episode series, which premiered in August and briefly cracked Netflix’s daily Top 10 rankings, sees the media personality tackle a range of recipes, from savory main dishes to succulent desserts, with guests including Kim Kardashian West, Nikki Glaser, Demi Lovato, Saweetie, Lele Pons, and Kathy and Nicky Hilton.

Cooking With Paris showcased the host’s unconventional — and often chaotic — cooking practices. She flattens burgers with a diamond-encrusted spatula and dredges meat while donning a flashy feathered ensemble.

Hilton executive produced along with Aaron Saidman, Eli Holzman, and Rebecca Hertz. Industrial Media’s The Intellectual Property Corporation produces.

 

