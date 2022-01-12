Paramount Pictures Lands Rights To Tomi Adeyemi Best-Selling YA Book Series ‘Children Of Blood And Bone’

EXCLUSIVE: Following a bidding war that saw several major players in the mix, Paramount Pictures has landed the rights to the Children of Blood and Bone trilogy, the action fantasy film based on the bestselling YA novels by Tomi Adeyemi.

Adeyemi will adapt, pen the script and also executive produce. Paramount Pictures is fast-tracking this big-screen adaptation with Wyck Godfrey and Marty Bowen of Temple Hill Entertainment and Karen Rosenfelt of Sunswept Entertainment producing. Children of Blood and Bone and its sequel Children of Virtue and Vengeance are published by Henry Holt Books for Young Readers, a Macmillan imprint, and sources say the third and final book in the trilogy will be published in 2023.

“Tomi Adeyemi’s Children of Blood and Bone has not only become a phenomenon in the YA world, it has transformed every expectation of what world-building fantasy can be,” said Co-President of Paramount Pictures Motion Group Daria Cercek. “It’s with enormous pride that our studio — along with Tomi and our partners Wyck, Marty and Karen — set out to bring this franchise to life on the big screen. With its thought-provoking and timely themes, we know that this story will resonate with a global audience.”

Sources said multiple studios including Universal, Amazon and Netflix were in the mix as the property is seen as one of the more substantial IPs since The Hunger Games rights hit the market. Insiders went on to add that Paramount’s final offer blew away the others as it included several incentives including a seven-figure screenwriting guarantee as well creative approvals for Adeyemi. Another major factor was a guaranteed theatrical release, which is a huge card to play as studios compete with streamers willing to pay much more for packages that hit the market and that leverage of a global release helps when those guarantees are becoming more scarce.

“Paramount’s passion and enthusiasm to bring this story to life has been incredible,” Adeyemi said. “We are all so excited for this new chapter and are already hard at work.”

Named one of Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People in 2020, Adeyemi is a Hugo- and Nebula Award-winning Nigerian-American writer and storyteller based in Los Angeles. Her first novel, Children of Blood and Bone, debuted at No. 1 on The New York Times bestseller list. Its sequel, Children of Virtue and Vengeance, also debuted at No. 1.

