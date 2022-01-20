Paramount And Nickelodeon Boost Film & TV Animation Leadership Teams

Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation on Thursday said it has hired Illumination and DreamWorks Animation veteran Latifa Ouaou as EVP Movies and Global Franchises, Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation, while Eryk Casemiro has been elevated to EVP Nickelodeon Animation, Global Series Content.

Both will be based in Los Angeles and report to Ramsey Naito, president of Animation for Paramount and Nickelodeon.

Ouaou was most recently at Illumination, where she served as executive producer The Grinch and the upcoming Minions: The Rise of Gru. She previously was a producer at DWA where she worked on the Shrek franchise including Puss in Boots. In her new role, she will oversee theatricals and streaming film content across both the Paramount Animation banner and the Nickelodeon Animation Studio.

Casemiro, an 11-time Emmy-nominated producers, was previously Nickelodeon’s SVP Preschool, will now lead animation series content for preschool and kids 6-11 across all formats and platforms for the Nickelodeon Animation Studio. Most recently an executive producer on the Rugrats reboot and its predecessors (he worked on the original series as an SVP at Klasky-Csupo Productions), Casemiro has grown the Nick animation division with preschool hits like Baby Shark’s Big Show!, Blue’s Clues & You!, PAW Patrol and Santiago of the Seas.

The moves come as Paramount is prepping its next animated feature The Tiger’s Apprentice (February 10, 2023), starring Henry Golding, along with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Next Chapter (August 4, 2023) and sequel PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (October 13, 2023). On the TV side, upcoming series projects include Big Nate for Paramount+, Monster High, Transformers, Star Trek: Prodigy, SpongeBob SquarePants, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years and more.

Variety reported this news first today.