Paramount Theatrical Marketing & Distribution EVP Cameron Saunders Departs Studio

Paramount Pictures EVP of International Marketing & Distribution, Cameron Saunders, is leaving the studio to pursue other opportunities.

This news was first announced when Paramount reorganized its global distribution and marketing departments, however, the EVP’s last day is today.

Saunders arrived to Paramount in 2018. He oversaw the studio’s theatrical regional office for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA.) During his time at the studio, he expanded the regional office by establishing a united and integrated EMEA marketing hub for the region to work alongside the existing EMEA distribution team. Along with the major markets’ general management, he helped put in place new marketing leadership across the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Russia. In his capacity, Saunders helped maximize box office across EMEA grossing over $875M including major titles like Mission: Impossible-Fallout, Bumblebee, Rocketman, A Quiet Place Part II, Sonic the Hedgehog and PAW Patrol: The Movie amongst others. Saunders also helped to revitalize local acquisitions in the UK, including Pixie, along with the studio’s UK Theatrical office.

Said Mark Viane, President, International Distribution, “We would like to extend our deep thanks to Cameron for his important contributions to the organization. During his time at the studio, he led the regional marketing and distribution teams and delivered a number of successful international campaigns for our hit movies. We wish Cameron well in his future endeavors.”