‘Pachinko’: Apple TV+ Unveils Premiere Date, First Images For Drama Based On Min Jin Lee’s Novel

The words and characters of Min Jin Lee’s multigenerational novel Pachinko have come to life in the first look images for Apple TV+’s upcoming drama of the same name.

Set to premiere on March 25, Pachinko is written and executive produced by Soo Hugh (The Terror), who also serves as showrunner and created the vision for the series. The upcoming drama chronicles the hopes and dreams of four generations of a Korean immigrant family. Epic in scope, intimate in tone, the story begins with a forbidden love and crescendos into a sweeping saga that journeys between Korea, Japan and America to tell the unforgettable story of war and peace, love and loss, triumph and reckoning. The series will be told in three languages: Korean, Japanese and English.

The series stars Lee Minho, Oscar winner Youn Yuh Jung, Minha Kim, Soji Arai, Jin Ha, Inji Jeong, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun Noh, Anna Sawai, Junwoo Han, Eun Chae Jung, Jimmi Simpson and Yu-na Jeon.

Pachinko will premiere with three episodes, followed by new weekly installments every Friday through April 29, 2022.

The first look images, which can be viewed below, provide first looks at Sunja’s upbringing, her intimate relationship with Hansu (Lee Minho), and Solomon’s career in America.

Kogonada and Justin Chon are executive producers and directed four episodes each, with Kogonada directing the pilot. Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer executive produce for Media Res; Theresa Kang-Lowe executive produces for Blue Marble Pictures; and Media Res’ Dani Gorin co-executive produces, along with Richard Middleton, David Kim and Sebastian Lee.

