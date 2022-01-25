‘Ozark’ Returns To Lead Netflix Top 10 TV List With 77 Million Hours Laundered

Ozark returned for the first installment of its fourth season and immediately went to No. 1 on Netflix’s weekly top 10 TV series list.

The Jason Bateman- and Laura Linney-fronted crime drama clocked 77 million hours watched on the service, despite coming in late in the week. The series dropped January 21 and topped Netflix’s top 10 English-language list for the week of January 17-23.

It comes two years after the dark drama’s third season, a delay not helped by the Covid-19 pandemic. The return of the fourth and final season, which will consist of 14 episodes, also helped the first season crack the top 10 with 25M hours clocked, presumably as new fans discover the show or old fans want to reacquaint themselves with Marty and Wendy Byrde.

Supernatural drama series Archive 81, the latest television series to be based on a podcast, came in second with 71M hours watched after its release January 14. Archive 81 stars Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi.

The third season of reality series Too Hot to Handle brought in 41M hours, British crime drama Stay Close added 27M hours, Cobra Kai’s fourth season brought in another 23.8M hours, The Witcher’s second season drew 22.6M hours, Manifest flew by another 20.8M hours, Cheer’s second season jumped in with 20.7M hours, and the second season of Emily in Paris drew another 18.2M hours to the French capital.