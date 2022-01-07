Julia Garner To Star in Thriller ‘Apartment 7A’ For Paramount Players, Sunday Night Productions And Platinum Dunes

EXCLUSIVE: While the final season of her hit series Ozark is set to premiere later this month on Netflix, Emmy winner Julia Garner looks to be already setting up her next big project. Sources tell Deadline that she has signed on to star in Paramount Players’ Apartment 7A. John Krasinski and Allyson Seeger are producing via Sunday Night along with Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller via their Platinum Dunes.

Natalie Erika James is attached to direct and co-wrote the latest script with Christian White based off a draft by Skylar James. Alexa Ginsburg is overseeing the project for Sunday Night. Alex Ginno is overseeing for Platinum Dunes. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but it is being described as a psychological thriller.

Best known for her breakout role as Ruth Langmore on Ozark, which earned her two Emmys, Garner is following that up with the Netflix limited series Inventing Anna. Garner will play infamous Anna Delvey, who conned New York socialites out of their money. The series was created by Shonda Rhimes, who has also co-written all 10 episodes.

The new season of Ozark premieres on January 21, with Inventing Anna bowing on February 11.

On the film side, Garner recently garnered critical praise and an Independent Spirit Award nomination for her performance in Kitty Green’s feature film The Assistant.

She is represented by UTA, Anonymous Content and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.