‘One Of Us Is Lying’ Renewed For Season 2 By Peacock With Developer Erica Saleh As New Showrunner

EXCLUSIVE: The story of the Bayview High Four will continue. Peacock has ordered a second season of One Of Us Is Lying, its breakout YA drama series based on Karen M. McManus’ bestselling novel.

Erica Saleh, who adapted the novel, writing the pilot script for the series, will take over as showrunner for Season 2, replacing Season 1 showrunner Darío Madrona who will remain on the show as an executive producer.

Season 1 of UCP-produced One Of Us Is Lying tells the story of what happens when five high schoolers — Simon (Mark McKenna), Addy (Annalisa Cochrane), Cooper (Chibuikem Uche), Bronwyn (Marianly Tejada), and Nate (Cooper van Grootel) — walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide.

The Season 1 finale solved the mystery of Simon’s death while setting up a second season with a cliffhanger when Addy, Cooper, Bronwyn, Nate, and Simon’s best friend (Jessica McLeod) received text messages from a user named “Simon Says” who knows what happened to Jake. (Details omitted to avoid spoilers)

I hear Season 2 will deviate from McManus’ sequel novel, One of Us Is Next, which is set one year after One of Us Is Lying, and will pick up right after the events in the Season 1 finale.

“From the moment we saw the pilot Erica wrote, we knew this was a special show and we’re thrilled that Peacock felt the same,” said Beatrice Springborn, President, UCP. “Returning to shoot in New Zealand with Erica as showrunner for season two is an exciting next chapter in the wild and fun story of the Bayview Four.”

One Of Us Is Lying, the first Peacock pilot to go to series, launched in October to strong reviews (88% on Rotten Tomatoes) and quickly developed devoted following.

“We are thrilled that the compelling and binge-worthy first season of One of Us Is Lying resonated so strongly with our YA audience,” said Lisa Katz, president scripted content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “The fandom behind the series is incredibly passionate and we can’t wait to deliver more twists and turns that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.”

Saleh and Madrona executive produces along with John Sacchi and Matt Groesch of 5 More Minutes Productions, Jan Oxenberg, Molly Nussbaum and Bill Johnson.

“We are so happy with the reception of Season One, and are beyond thrilled that we get to continue our story in Season Two,” said Saleh. “We can’t wait to bring more mystery to the halls of Bayview High!”

One Of Us Is Lying is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group and Sacchi’s 5 More Minutes Productions. It joins other freshman Peacock Original series to get a second season renewal, including Girls5eva, Rutherford Falls and We Are Lady Parts.