Olivia Nuzzi Developing Pitch-Black Satirical DC Drama At AMC

EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Nuzzi, the Washington correspondent for New York magazine who wrote some of the wildest stories about President Donald Trump during his four years in office, is turning her attention to television.

Nuzzi is working on a pitch-black satirical drama set in Washington, DC for AMC. She has teamed up with Killing Eve exec producer Gina Mingacci on the project, A Message From the State.

Although the logline is under wraps, Deadline understands it follows a young reporter in DC who defects from the mainstream media.

Nuzzi will write and exec produce with Mingacci, who struck an overall deal with AMC Studios in 2020.

Nuzzi said, “To stop myself from walking directly into the Potomac while covering the White House and presidential campaign, I started a writing exercise for my own amusement: could this be any funnier and more f*cked up than it already is? The result is the least factual, most honest story I’ve ever told.”

Nuzzi spent much of the last four years covering the presidency of Donald Trump for New York, including a wild sit-down with the former Commander-in-Chief, as well as a conversation with Rudy Giuliani over bloody marys. She also recently wrote about the political aspirations of Dr. Oz.

She joined New York magazine in 2017, having previously worked at The Daily Beast, where she started in 2014, having covered the presidential campaigns of Rand Paul and Chris Christie as well as Trump’s political rise. She has also had bylines at GQ, Esquire, Politico and the Washington Post.

Mingacci previously worked at AMC Networks; she was VP Development and Current Programming at BBC America before moving to Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle Films to exec produce the Jodie Comer- and Sandra Oh-fronted drama series.