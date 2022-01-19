Odessa Young Replaces Riley Keough In ‘Manodrome’

EXCLUSIVE: Odessa Young has stepped in for Riley Keough in John Trengove’s thriller, Manodrome. She will join Jesse Eisenberg, Adrien Brody, Ethan Suplee, Phil Ettinger and Georghe Murressean. Keough remains in the project as a producer under her Felix Culpa banner.

Joining Keough as producers are Gina Gammell and Ryan Zacarias under Felix Culpa, as well as Ben Giladi who will produce under Rainmaker Entertainment. Capstone Media Group and CAA are selling the film domestically.

“Odessa is my favorite actor and I am so happy she’s playing Sal. She’s brought so much life to the character and we are honored to have had the opportunity to work with her,” said Keough.

Recent credits for Young include Mothering Sunday and Shiley and can be seen next in the highly-anticipated HBO series The Staircase. She is repped by CAA, Echo Lake Entertainment and attorney Jim Gilio at Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.