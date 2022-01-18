Noticias Telemundo Names New Senior News Leadership Team

Noticias Telemundo announced a new leadership team under Patsy Loris, who took over as head of the news division on January 1.

Gabriela Tristán will serve as senior vice president, news, overseeing the editorial and production units of its news programs, including Noticias Telemundo and the morning news show hoy Día. She also will be responsible for special news programming including primetime news specials, breaking news coverage and events. Tristán recently served as vice president and director of news production at Univision, and was part of the team that launched Univision’s Al Punto with Jorge Ramos.

Gemma Garcia will lead the expansion of digital news initiatives with her promotion as senior vice president, digital news. She has served as executive producer of Noticias Telemundo and the vice president for network and digital news. She also helped with the launch of Axios Latino and Radar 2021. She previously worked at Spanish television broadcaster TVE, including as chief correspondent in New York, Italy and the Vatican and Morocco and deputy head of the news department.

Vanessa Pombo is being promoted to senior vice president, business operations, news, in which she will manage the news division’s operations and resource allocation, responsible for finance, human resources, legal and sales. She also will oversee studio and field operations production needs. She has held a number of production management and business roles, and previously was senior director of production management at Telemundo Studios. She also served as vice president at Univision Studios managing entertainment and reality productions.

Loris took the reins of the news division following the retirement of Luis Fernández, who served as president of Noticias Telemundo.