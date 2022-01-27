Juan Pablo Di Pace Sets Feature Directorial Debut ‘For Another Time’; Norman Lear & Brent Miller To Exec Produce

Actor Juan Pablo Di Pace (The Mattachine Family, Fuller House) is gearing up to make his feature directorial debut with For Another Time, an LGBTQ+ romantic drama inspired by true events in his life, that will be exec produced by 99-year-old icon Norman Lear and his Act III Productions partner Brent Miller.

For Another Time is a coming-of-age story that follows Matías, a queer filmmaker who gets an unexpected invitation to revisit the family that forever influenced his past, forcing him to question the present while potentially changing his future.

Production on the film set in Duino, Italy and Buenos Aires, Argentina will kick off on February 26. Di Pace will play the present-day version of Matías, with another as-yet-undisclosed actor to play a younger version. Casting for additional roles is underway. Andres Pepe Estrada will co-direct the film and serve as its editor.

Related Story Norman Lear Honored By African American Film Critics Association With Legend Award

Di Pace is producing under his Momento Films banner with Kristen Carroll, founder and CEO of SpoPro/Spotlight Productions and Immaterial Media; Guillermo Escalona; and Margret Hiddleston and Stephanie Slack from Off Camera Entertainment. In addition to Lear and Miller, executive producers will include Terroir Films CEO Massimiliano Milic and Kent Gibbons.

For Lear and Miller, the project comes on the heels of successful releases for the films Te Llevo Conmigo (I Carry You With Me) and Rita Moreno: Just A Girl Who Decided to Go For it.

“There’s a sacred tenderness in falling in love for the first time, often an all-encompassing event we can never reprise once it ends,” said Di Pace. “I wanted to explore the idea of memory and how we romanticize it, sometimes blinding our path to love in the present.”

“There’s no better backdrop for a love story—of any kind—than one that takes place in Italy,” said Lear and Miller in a joint statement. “We’re thrilled to support Juan Pablo’s vision of bringing a multicultural connection, regardless of age, gender or race, to the big screen. And we couldn’t be prouder to support independent film and those who are making it.”

“The buying power of the LGBTQ+ population—two thirds of them in the targeted 18-34 age range—is $1 trillion, second only to the 50+ demographic for disposable income, and they are clamoring for stories and quality productions that reflect their experiences and lifestyles,” added Carroll, whose production company SpoPro specializes in LGBTQ+ and diversity-forward programming. “We are excited to bring this inventive and nuanced story of love and self-discovery to a global audience.”

Di Pace is represented by Hamilton Hodell (UK), Innovative Artists and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols.